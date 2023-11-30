Murali Sreeshankar to receive Jimmy George Award

Kerala-born long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will receive the Jimmy George Award for the best sportsperson from the state. The Indian athlete is the recipient of the 35th Jimmy George Foundation Award, courtesy of his excellent performance at the Asian Games 2023.

Sreeshankar will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a plaque. The Indian long jumper was picked up as the best sportsperson from Kerala by the award committee, which included Jimmy George’s brothers, Robert Bobby, Jose, Sebastian, and Stanely.

Former Olympian and Kerala athlete Anju Bobby George was also a member of the committee, that elected Sreeshankar for the Jimmy George Award.

The 24-year-old athlete will receive the Jimmy George Award on Friday, December 22, at the Jimmy George Sports Academy in Kannur.

Murali Sreeshankar wins three medals in 2023; ranked 4th in the world

India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had a splendid outing this year, winning three medals. The World no.4 athlete in the long jump, won a couple of silver medals and a bronze medal this year.

Sreeshankar won silver medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou and Asian Championships in Thailand. He secured a bronze medal at the Paris Diamond League held in June.

Moreover, the 24-year-old also won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last year and had the opportunity to represent his nation at the Tokyo Olympics.

He is a frontrunner to win a medal for India at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The player will look for a podium finish at the quadrennial event in Paris next year.

