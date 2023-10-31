“My best is yet to come” - Neeraj Chopra aims to get better in 2024

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra said that he is yet to put his best foot forward. The 25-year-old indicated that he wanted to up his game by working on his throwing technique, especially leg-blocking.

Since finishing on top of the podium in Tokyo two years ago, Chopra has significantly grown in stature. Earlier this year, he won the world championship in Budapest, after which he bagged the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Despite tasting success around the world, Neeraj reckoned that there is room for improvement in his game. While his Pakistani opponent Arshad Nadeem has breached the 90-metre mark, Neeraj is yet to go that far. Although he got close after he thew 89.94 metres in the Diamond League in Stockholm last year.

Chopra was quoted as saying to PTI:

"I want to say this very clearly that my best is yet to come. I have not felt in a competition for a long time that I have done my best or done near my best."

"6 cm is left to be achieved. It was 89.94m at Stockholm Diamond League (in June 2022). I was a bit behind the line that time. Had I thrown my javelin by moving a bit ahead, it would have been 90m"

"My performance was short of my best" - Neeraj Chopra felt disappointed with his performance in 2023

In the meantime, the athlete shared that was disappointed with how he hasperformed this year. However, he feels confident of making a strong turnaround next year.

Even though, as per Chopra, his strength lies in his arm speed, he needs to focus more on his technique of leg-blocking. After the Asian Games, Neeraj went to a German doctor, who told him that there is nothing major about his groin strain.

"I feel this year, my performance was short of my best. Next year, I will do my best throw," Chopra added. "The doctor said it is all right and I can start my training without any problem.”