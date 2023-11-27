"My career has always been rooted in sports and education" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce receives Alumni Exemplar Sports Award from her alma mater

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has just added another feather to her hat. The sprinter, who received an honorary doctorate from the University of West Indies in 2016, has once again been recognized by her alma mater for her incredible contributions to the world of sports and beyond.

On Friday night, at their 75th Anniversary celebrations, the University of West Indies awarded the Jamaican with the 2023 Alumni Exemplar Sports Award. Fraser-Pryce was recognized for her work as the founder of the Pocket Rocket Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides funding to deserving student-athletes.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist took to her social media to thank the university for the honor while sharing pictures of herself from the night. She captioned the photos,

"I am honored to receive the 2023 Alumni Exemplar Sports Award from the University of the West Indies at their 75th Anniversary celebration. My career has always been rooted in sports and education, and as I go into another year, I'm committed to continue my work with @sfppocketrocketfoundation to ensure students are ready to rise. Thank you @uwimona"

In the pictures, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is dressed in an impeccable white dress, along with pearl hoops and white shoes. In the photos, the sprinter is seen posing with her beautiful green-blue trophy from the University.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 2023 at a glance

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had a rough start to the year as she had to withdraw from two competitions due to a family emergency and then a knee injury. However, the sprinter quickly made up for the lost time. She started her season in July at the Jamaican Championships and she finished second in the 200m behind Shericka Jackson.

The 36-year-old then made her appearance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she walked away with a silver and a bronze. She won the bronze in the 100m, finishing behind Sha'Carri Richardson and Jackson. Fraser-Pryce sustained a hamstring injury in her 4x100 final, but showed incredible grit to continue until the baton-change, leading Jamaica to a silver.

2023 also saw Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce win her first Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year, after multiple previous nominations.

The Jamaican sprinter will shift her focus to the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, in hopes of adding another gold to her already vast collection.