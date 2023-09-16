"My domino and my vibe have helped create that" - Sha'Carri Richardson talks about creating a sisterhood

Sha'Carri Richardson, the reigning world champion in the women's 100 meters, recently discussed the deep bond she has formed with her fellow sprinters.

Richardson, who astounded the world with her 10.65-second victory in the World Championships last month, expressed her joy at having a strong sisterhood in the sport.

Gold medalists Gabrielle Thomas, Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, and Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States

At a press conference in Eugene, Oregon, where she is preparing for the 2023 Diamond League final, Richardson praised her rivals, including Jamaican stars Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She credited her own personality and vibe for fostering a positive atmosphere among the sprinters (via Track & Field Gazette).

"I have enjoyed creating a sisterhood that a lot of people thought was impossible. No matter what nobody says, my domino and my vibe have helped create that. No matter what the media may say or the stunt they might want to portray. I love sisterhood; I love winning."

Richardson will have another opportunity to prove herself as one of the world's top sprinters. She will compete against Jackson and Fraser-Pryce in the 100-meter final at the Diamond League meeting on Saturday. The race is expected to be an exciting showdown among the year's three fastest women.

"If you all know, I don't know. It makes me excited to see all those things at the end of the day, knowing that we may have the utmost respect for each other. When we get in line, we also know that we want to come out first, no matter what."

Sha'Carri Richardson's historic 100-meter victory at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States reacts after winning the Women's 4x100m Relay Final

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, Sha'Carri Richardson etched her name in history by claiming victory in the women's 100 meters.

Richardson delivered a mesmerizing performance, clocking an astonishing time of 10.65 seconds, shattering the previous world record of 10.70 seconds, set by Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Throughout the race, Richardson, who had previously clinched the world title in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, asserted her dominance, leading from the very start.

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce secured second and third-place finishes, respectively. Following her triumphant sprint, Richardson celebrated by proudly waving the American flag and sharing heartfelt embraces with her coach and teammates. She also expressed gratitude to her dedicated fanbase for their unwavering support.

Looking ahead, Richardson is set to fight for the Olympic title at the 2024 Paris Games, where she will once again go head-to-head with her formidable Jamaican rivals.