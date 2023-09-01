'My endeavor is to reclaim Olympic gold in Paris next year': Neeraj Chopra 

Neeraj Chopra, the charismatic 25-year-old javelin maestro, has set his eyes on a courageous feat—upholding both his Olympic title in Paris the following year and hooking his World Championships crown in 2025.

With his current victory in Budapest, where he nailed the World Championships, Chopra carved his name in history as only the third javelin thrower to grab the Olympic and World Championships titles together.

In a pursuit to correspond the legendary Czech Republic athlete Jan Zelezny's remarkable legacy—three Olympic gold medals and as many World Championships titles—Chopra seeps relentless perseverance. When questioned about the potential of this accomplishment, he answered with confidence.

"Everything is possible if I remain motivated and focused on my game. My endeavor is to reclaim my title, and I will put in every ounce of hard work required to achieve it."

Zelezny, who stayed an icon for Neeraj Chopra, overpowered the Olympics in 1992, 1996, and 2000, along with his World Championships successes in 1993, 1995, and 2001. Chopra hovers to follow in the footsteps of his exemplar and build his legacy in the realm of athletics.

Neeraj Chopra acknowledges that protecting his title will be full of challenges

Recognizing the extent of his forthcoming challenge, Neeraj Chopra confessed that safeguarding his Olympic gold in Paris would be no walk in the park. He said:

"It was a monumental challenge to secure my first title in Tokyo, and the path to defending it will be even steeper. The competition will be fierce, and expectations will be higher. However, my top priority is to stay injury-free, ensuring I can replicate my previous successes."

Chopra's voyage is not without its share of barriers. Displaying a hidden struggle, he proclaimed:

"I didn't want to make excuses, but before the World Championships, I battled a nagging cough and sore throat. Even now, these ailments persist, but such challenges are part and parcel of an athlete's life."

As Chopra stands at the ridge of sporting excellence, he knows that the route ahead is filled with challenges and expectations. However, with his uncompromising spirit and devotion, Neeraj Chopra is poised to make history and engrave his name among the immortals of track and field. His quest for dual domination in the Olympics and World Championships is a saga of endeavour, endurance, and the unconquerable spirit.