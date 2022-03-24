My father toiled to raise Rs. 1 lakh, I paid back by earning gold at 2004 Paralympic Games: Padma Bhushan awardee Devendra Jhajharia

Two-time Paralympic champion Devendra Jhajharia was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, earlier this week. It was a reward for a long and arduous journey for the 40-year-old athlete from Rajasthan.

Following the award, Jhajaria opened up to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat, where he recalled the painful start to his para-sport career.

“Way back in 2004 my father had to run from pillar to post to raise a meager amount of Rs. 1 lakh for me to compete at the Athens Paralympic Games,” narrated the two-time Paralympic champion in the F-46 javelin category.

"I paid back by earning gold at 2004 Athens Paralympic Games," he added.

According to the veteran para-athlete, the concept of para-sport in India has drastically changed, perhaps for the better.

“It took nearly 16 long years to change the concept of para-sport," the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games silver medalist explained. "Nonetheless, it has laid a solid foundation for the para-sport movement in the country. I’m happy that these days parents don’t have to worry about raising funds for their children to compete at the international para-sport competitions.”

Support from government and private sponsors in terms of facilities and funds has strengthened the ecosystem for para-athletes in India in recent days, feels the veteran para-athlete.

Jhajharia believes India’s outstanding haul of 19 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games held last year in Japan was all about grit and hard work.

“It was a big boost to the confidence of the national team as there was substantial support from the government in terms of facilities and financial assistance,” he said. “In preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, the Indian team received ample financial support for international exposure.”

To prepare for the 2020 Paralympic Games, several para-athletes also received a monthly pocket allowance of Rs. 50,000 under the sports ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). But in Jhajaria's early days, there was no such luxury.

“In my formative years of training and competition, I was struggling for funds as there was no awareness of para-sport in India then," he said.

With para-sport gaining momentum in India, Jhajaria believes there is hope India will emerge as a powerhouse in the discipline in the future.

“The good work done at the 2020 Paralympic Games will certainly swell India’s medal tally at the 2022 Asian Para Games in October,” said the 40-year-old.

And there is no slowing down. The veteran is eyeing yet another medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games in China.

“I’ve learnt to balance my training and recovery from hard workouts,” he said while revealing the secret to his long and successful sports career.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee