"My goal is to sign off the challenging 2023 season on a positive note" - Newly crowned javelin throw world champion Neeraj Chopra

India’s newly crowned world champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, has said that his future plan is to stay healthy and injury free.

“Javelin throwers often get injured due to physical demands of the event,” the Olympic champion said during a media interaction on Friday.

After winning the gold at the Budapest World Athletics Championships last month, within a short gap, he lined up to compete at the Zurich Diamond League in Switzerland on Thursday night.

Chopra was candid in saying that he couldn’t give his 100 percent in Zurich due to fatigue from competing in back-to-back events within a short span of time. The Indian javelin thrower's best throw in Zurich was 85.71m, which earned him the second spot.

“The basic goal in Zurich was to take it easy and enjoy the competition. Since I had already qualified for the year-end Diamond League Final in the USA, I didn’t push hard as I wasn’t enjoying good health,” the 25-year-old said.

According to Chopra a sore throat, back niggle and overall fatigue spoiled his rhythm at the Zurich Diamond League.

“I was struggling to find a good rhythm in the opening three throws. But was satisfied having recorded a plus 85m throw to earn a second spot in the competition,” Chopra said of his performance in Zurich, adding. “I plan to take two-three days off to recover and then start practice again.”

The star Indian javelin thrower got injured in May this year but gradually made his way to the Budapest World Championship gold. He has to compete in two more events --- the Diamond League Final in Eugene on September 16 and 17 and the Hangzhou Asian Games, starting from September 23.

“My goal is to stay healthy and injury free as far as possible and sign off the challenging 2023 season on a positive note,” he said.

Meanwhile, Murali Sreeshankar, the second Indian to compete at the Zurich Diamond League, finished fifth in the men’s long jump with a best jump of 7.79m.