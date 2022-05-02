"My main focus is to excel at the Asian Games in September" - Dutee Chand

2018 Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand preferred not to go all out at the ongoing Khelo India University Games as she wanted to reserve her best for the upcoming major international events.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old said:

“I took it easy in the 100m and 200m races at the University Games being held in May because the main focus was to excel at the Asian Games in September. Track events at the Khelo India University Games were like a practice session. I don’t want to peak in a domestic competition in May as it will be challenging to peak again in September.”

At the Khelo India University Games, the star Odisha sprinter won 100m gold in a moderate time of 11.68 seconds. She finished second in 200m with a time of 24.02 seconds behind promising Karnataka sprinter Priya Mohan, whose winning time was 23.90 seconds.

“My main focus will be 100m and not 200m,” Dutee said of her priorities on the track.

Of the not-so-encouraging performance in the 100m dash in Bengaluru, Dutee said:

“The event was held late in the evening. My body didn’t react the way I was expecting.”

Last month, the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) selected a core group of sprinters, including Dutee, for an international exposure tour to Antalya, Turkey. But the Odisha sprinter pulled out of the Turkish tour, saying she prefers to practice with her personal coach N. Ramesh in Hyderabad.

“It doesn’t make sense to practice under a new coach for a short period,” Dutee commented on the matter.

Dutee’s next target is the Indian Grand Prix competition at the end of this month. She will also participate in the 61st National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships scheduled to be held from June 10-14 in Chennai.

The competition will act as the last domestic event to achieve qualification for the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.

“I’ve my plans ready for the Inter-State competition in June,” Dutee said with an air of confidence.

