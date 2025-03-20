NADA suspends Indian track and field athletes Akshay Nain and Aditya Negi

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has handed four-year suspensions to Indian sprinter Akshay Nain and racewalker Aditya Negi after they tested positive for consuming prohibited substances, PTI report.

Notably, the 24-year-old sprinter Akshay Nain secured a silver medal in the 200m race and a bronze medal in the 400m race at the National Open 2023. He has personal bests of 10.85 seconds in the 100m race, 20.97 seconds in the 200m race, and 46.40 seconds in the 400m race.

He held a winning streak of three at the Delhi State Championships in New Delhi and Inter-State Championships in Lucknow in August 2019. He also took part in the Federation Cup in Patiala in 2021 and the Indian Open Championships in Ranchi in 2019.

Meanwhile, Aditya Negi bagged a silver medal in the 10km race walk event at the National U20 Race Walking Championships in 2024. Earlier, he competed in the Indian U18 Championships in Guwahati and the North Zone U20 Championships in Karnal in 2022.

Akshay Nain and Aditya Negi consumed prohibited substances

NADA’s ADDP announced these suspensions as part of its ongoing efforts to uphold fair play in sports. Akshay Nain, who tested positive for Drostanolone metabolite (3 alpha-hydroxy, 2 alpha-methyl-5 alpha androstan-17-one), will serve a four-year ban from October 23, 2023.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Aditya Negi was suspended for four years after testing positive for 19-Norandrosterone, a performance-enhancing substance, with his suspension period, starting from February 22, 2024.

While the ADDP made these decisions on February 18, they were made public by NADA on Wednesday, March 19. Moreover, the ADDP handed wrestler Pawan Kumar a two-year suspension and boxer Pravesh Kumar a three-year ban.

These strict suspensions highlight NADA’s commitment and vision to keep sports clean and uphold fair play in the country, ensuring all athletes participate on a level playing field across the world.

NADA India is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, implementing the Anti-Doping Program in India and working towards promoting clean sports practices across the nation.

