National Athletics Camp: Hima Das included in 100m team, KT Irfan misses out

Indian sprinter Hima Das was named part of the 100m team for the National Athletics Camp that began on Friday. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) division approved the camp until December 31.

According to the TOPS circular, 148 athletes, including 81 males and 67 females are part of the camp. Out of 148 athletes, 54 have been named in an "assessment" batch to be assessed over the next two months before the weeding out process is started. The juniors who have done well in recent weeks have not been included; it is to be presumed there will be a separate camp for them soon.

The National Athletics Camp is being held in NIS Patiala and NCOE Bengaluru. Hima Das, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, was part of the 400m TOPS core group until the Tokyo Olympics.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) claimed that the Dhing Express was forced to switch her event due to a back injury she suffered in 2019.

While the National Athletics Camp list did not make any major changes, the AFI did leave out race-walker KT Irfan, who failed to impress at the Tokyo Olympics.

KT Irfan not part of the National Athletics Camp

The Athletics Federation of India was not satisfied with Irfan’s pre-Olympic Games performance. The 31-year-old Army race walker could not raise his performance in Tokyo and finished a disappointing 51st.

Alex Anthony, who was part of the 400m team for the Olympics, also missed out on making the cut.

The AFI’s main focus in 2022 will be the Commonwealth and Asian Games. The prestigious Eugene World Athletics Championships also feature in the 2022 season.

Earlier in September, the national body announced major changes to its selection process for marquee events. They will now conduct national championships like trials to select the team for the big-ticket competitions including the World, CWG and Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is also expected to join the National Athletics camp soon.

