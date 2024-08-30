National champion Parvej Khan provisionally suspended after testing positive for EPO: Reports

Parvej Khan, India's budding star in the middle distances, has reportedly tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO) and has been provisionally suspended. The 19-year-old has risen to fame this year, competing in America's collegiate circuit, the NCAA, and climbing his way through the ranks as part of the University of Florida's track and field team.

Khan showed promise in his performances as a youngster and has only gotten better with time. This year, the Florida Gator has made immense strides in his timings, clocking personal best in the 800m, the mile, the 1500m, the indoor 800m, the indoor mile, and the indoor 1500m.

After taking the NCAA by storm, Parvej Khan returned to his roots to compete at the National Championships in Panchkula, where he had an outing in line with the rest of his season. He dominated his heat with a time of 3:45.93s before going on to win the finals in a time of 3:42.95s.

However, as reported by Circle of Sports, Khan has been provisionally suspended after he tested positive for EPO in samples collected during the national championships.

EPO is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as a ‘non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, and Related Substances in category S2.1.’ It is used to increase one's red blood cell mass, allowing the body to transport more oxygen to muscles and thus increase stamina and performance, and is favored amongst endurance sports athletes.

Parvej Khan yet to appear on the list of NADA’s suspended athletes

Despite his reported positive test, Parvej Khan hasn't yet appeared on NADA's (National Anti-Doping Agency) list of banned athletes. However, the list was last updated on July 1, and according to Circle of Sport, the athlete has been notified of his suspension. As of now, Khan's name doesn't appear on the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) list of suspended persons either.

While the NCAA isn't a WADA Code signatory, the collegiate circuit’s list of banned substances does include EPO. If student-athletes test positive for banned substances, the NCAA holds the power to cut short their eligibility, and other appropriate action.

