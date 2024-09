National Open Athletics Championships 2024: Amit, Payal clinch gold medals in 35km race walk with meet records

A total of nine final events took place on Sunday, September 1, on Day 3 of the National Open Athletics Championships 2024.

Haryana’s Amit won the Men's 35km Race Walk with a time of 2:38:00, while Payal from Railway Sports took gold in the Women's, finishing in 3:02:24.

Ravi, representing Railway Sports secured the top spot in the Men's Hammer Throw with a distance of 66.41m, while his clubmate Baranica Elangovan won the Women's Pole Vault by clearing 4.15m.

Kerala’s Jomon Joy won the Men's High Jump with a height of 2.14m, and Samardeep Gill from Madhya Pradesh claimed gold in the Men's Shot Put with a throw of 19.27m.

Additionally, Arya S from Railway Sports emerged victorious in the Men's Long Jump with a leap of 7.89m. Karnataka's Women's 4x100m Relay team and Odisha's Men's 4x100m Relay team also captured gold in their respective relay events.

National Open Athletics Championships 2024: Medal Winners on Day 3 (September 1)

Men’s 35km Race Walk

Amit (Haryana) - 2:38:00.00 Vijay Vishwakarma (SSCB) - 2:39:13.00 Eknath Turambekar (Railway Sports) - 2:39:36.00

Women’s 35km Race Walk

Payal (Railway Sports) - 3:02:24.00 Ramandeep Kaur (Railway Sports) - 3:08:22.00 Bandana Patel (Uttar Pradesh) - 3:09:31.00

Men’s Hammer Throw

Ravi (Railway Sports) - 66.41m Ashish Jakhar (SSCB) - 64.87m Nitesh Poonia (Railway Sports) - 64.85m

Women’s Pole Vault

Baranica Elangovan (Railway Sports) - 4.15m Krishna Rachan (Railway Sports) - 4.10m Pavithra Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) - 4.00m

Men’s High Jump

Jomon Joy (Kerala) - 2.14m Aadarsh Ram (Railway Sports) - 2.11m Rohit (Haryana) - 2.11m

Men’s Shot Put

Samardeep Gill (Madhya Pradesh) - 19.27m Abhilash Saxena (Madhya Pradesh) - 18.53m Dhanveer Singh (SSCB) - 18.51m

Men’s Long Jump

Arya S (Railway Sports) - 7.89m Muhammed Yahiya (Kerala) - 7.78m Jagroop (Punjab) - 7.65m

Women’s 4x100m Relay

Karnataka - 45.21 Railway Sports - 45.29 Odisha - 45.93

Men’s 4x100m Relay

Odisha - 39.65 Railway Sports - 39.82 SSCB - 39.99

