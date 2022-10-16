National Open Athletics Championships: Elakkiyadasan and Srabani Nanda emerged fastest male and female athletes

Railway sprinter VK Elakkiyadasan and Odisha’s Srabani Nanda emerged as the fastest male and female athletes, respectively, at the 61st National Open Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The National Open Athletics Championships are being held at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Away from the track, the 2018 Asian Games champion in men’s shotput Tajinderpal Singh Toor hogged the limelight by winning gold with a distance of 20.68m.

According to reports, the 27-year-old Elakkiyadasan has been the most consistent sprinter this season. He dominated the men’s 100m dash, clocking 10.37 seconds to outclass Harjit Singh of Services.

Odisha’s national record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick finished a distant seventh with a time of 10.72 seconds.

In the women’s 100m at the National Open Athletics Championships, Srabani was slow out off the blocks, but surged ahead in the last 30m to pip Himashree Roy of the Railways to win gold in 11.55 seconds. India’s star sprinter, Hima Das of Assam, had a good start but slowed down, finishing last in 13.28 seconds.

Tamil Nadu’s 23-year-old Subha Venkatesan won the women’s 400m with a personal best time of 52.57 seconds. Railways dominated the men’s 400m as Rajesh Ramesh (46.63 seconds) and Ayush Dabas (46.86) claimed the first and second spots.

Here are the National Open Athletics Championships results:

Men

100m: 1. VK Elakkiyadasan (Railways) 10.37 seconds; 2. Harjit Singh (Services) 10.52; 3. B Siva Kumar (Railways) 10.54. 400m: 1. Rajesh Ramesh (Railways) 46.63 seconds; 2. Ayush Dabas (Railways) 46.86; 3. Nihal Joel (Karnataka) 47.03. 1500m: 1. Parvej Khan (Services) 3:46.41; 2. Abhishek Singh Thakur (Madhya Pradesh) 3:46.43; 3. Ritesh Ohre (Madhya Pradesh) 3:46.43. Shot Put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Services) 20.68m; 2. Karanveer Singh (Railways) 20.10; 3. Inderjeet Singh (Haryana) 18.48.

Women

100m: 1. Srabani Nanda (Odisha) 11.55 seconds; 2. Himashree Roy (Railways) 11.53; 3. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) 11.58. 400m: 1. Subha Venkatesan (Tamil Nadu) 52.57 seconds; 2. Soniya Baishya (Railways) 53.38; 3. Dandi Jyothikasri (Andhra Pradesh) 53.43. 1500m: 1. KM Deeksha (Madhya Pradesh) 4:23.03; Ankita Dhyani (Railways) 4:23.25; 3. Lili Das (West Bengal) 4:23.91. Heptathlon: 1. Swapna Barman (Railways) 5798 points (100mH: 13.50, HJ: 1.76, SP: 11.81, 200m: 25.96, LJ: 5.89, JT: 48.12, 800m: 2:24.38); 2. Sowmiya Murugan (Railways) 5393; 3. Sonu Kumari (Railways) 5132.

