NCAA Championships 2024: Indian track athlete Parvej Khan misses out on 1500m final by 0.03 seconds

Indian track athlete Parvej Khan couldn’t make it to the final of the men’s 1500m event at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Outdoor Track and Field Championships after finishing at the 17th rank in the overall standings in Eugene, USA, on Wednesday, June 5.

Notably, Parvej Khan missed out on the final by just a whisker margin of 0.03 seconds in the 1500m event as he finished the race with a timing of 3:40.10 seconds after taking part in the first heat. He finished at the sixth spot as the top five runners from the heat made it to the final.

The NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships are annual outdoor competitions for men from institutions that make up its top three divisions, organized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Trending

It’s important to note that Parvej Khan is a freshman, who is pursuing a scholarship with the University of Florida and represents the Florida Gators in athletics.

It was Parvej Khan’s second-best timing of this year

Villanova University athlete Liam Murphy secured the top spot in the first heat with a timing of 3:39.68 seconds while Anass Essayi and Wes Porter clinched the second and third ranks with 3:39.75 seconds and 3:39.88 seconds, respectively.

Interestingly this (3:40.10 seconds) was Parvej’s second-best timing of the year. However, his performance wasn’t enough to make it to the final of the Championships. Oregon's Elliott Cook clocked 3:37.25 seconds in the second heat to top the overall standings.

Notably, Parvej Khan is also aiming for the Paris Olympics 2024 quota and will be participating in a few more competitions in a bid to improve his ranking and win a ranking quota. Parvej will next compete in the Portland Track Festival on Sunday, June 9.

Harmilan Bains, the Indian middle-distance runner, initiated her season at the British Milers Club Grand Prix in Birmingham, securing second place in the women’s 1500m event, clocking a timing of 4:19.31 seconds.

She will next compete in Warford on Saturday, June 8, and will be aiming to find a better result and regain her lost form.