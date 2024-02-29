NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 2024: Complete list of athletes participating

The NCAA Division I Indoor Championships are set to commence from the 7th of March at the Track at New Balance, in Boston. Now with only a week left till the beginning of the competition, the NCAA has announced the full list of athletes that will be in action in Massachusetts.

In the list are many athletes who have made a name for themselves on the international stage, including Lamara Distin, Amber Anning, Terrence Jones, Christopher Morales Williams, and more.

Distin is the current Commonwealth Games champion, and will be participating in the high jump. On the other hand, Anning is a bronze-medalist at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships alongside the British team in the 4x400m relay, and will be in action in the 400m dash.

Bahamian Terrence Jones is the NCAA Indoor 60m record-holder with a time of 6.45, as well as the national-record holder in the 100m sprint. Jones will be participating in the 60m hurdles and 200m dash.

For Christopher Morales Williams, the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in Boston will be a chance to have another go at the 400m indoor world record. A handful of days ago he clocked a 44.49 while racing in Fayetteville, but wasn't eligible for the world record due to a starting block issue. The youngster will be looking to rectify that in Boston.

NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 2024: Where to watch

Fans keen to catch international and upcoming collegiate athletes in action at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships can tune in to ESPN+. The channel will stream the event starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 8, and at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 9. A recap of the championships will be shown on ESPNU at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11.

NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 2024: Full list of participants

Men's Participants

60 Meter Dash

Terrence Jones, Don'dre Swint, Kalen Walker, Travis Willians, Cheickna Traore, Caleb Dean, David Foster, Justin Braun, Shawn Brown, Shaun Maswanganyi, Sanimu Abdul Rasheed, Wanya McCoy, Cameron Rase, Marcellus Voore, Jordan Arithony, Antoine Andrews

200 Meter Dash

Terrence Jones, Manya McCay, Robert Gregory, Cameron Miller, Tarsis Dragot, Cheickna Traore, Shaun Maswangany, Kennedy Lightner, Denar Francis, Lance Lang, Anthony Greenhow, Laurenz Colbert, Javonte Harding, Shawn Brown, Shevice Reid, Dominick Yancy

400 Meter Dash

Christopher Morales William, Khaleb McRae, William Jones, Eugene Onalla, Justin Robinson, Brian Herron JeVaughn, Judson Lincoln IV, Nathaniel Ezekiel Ereunuel Byrnun, Michael Joseph, Chris Robinson, Auhmad Robinson, Shaemar Uter Dubes Arene, D'Andre Anderson

300 Meter Run

Yusuf Bizimana, Nathan Green, Abdullah Hassan, Darius Kipyego, San Austin, Handal Roban, Ravaldo Marshall, Tinoda Matsatsa, Sean Dolan, Conor Murphy, Finley McLear, Leo Davis, Tarees Rhoden, Carter Fitzgerald, Nicholas Plant, Cole Lindhorst

1 Mile Run

Luke Houser, Anass Essay, Adam Spencer, Colin Sahlman, Isaac Basten, Joe Waskom, Nick Foster, Aidan Troutner, Ethan Strand, Abel Teffra, Gary Martin, Lucas Bons, Isaiah Labra, Steven Jackson, Parvej Khan, Carson Williams

3000 Meter Run

Ky Robinson, Aaron Las Heras, Parker Wolfe, Nico Young, Brian Musau, Ryan Schoppe, Matt Strangio, Anass Essayi, Theo Quax, Luke Houser, Habtom Samuel, Liam Murphy, Yaseen Abdalla, David Mullarkey, Alex Maier, Marco Langon

5000 Meter Run

Nico Young, Ky Robinson, Parker Wolfe, Habtom Samuel, Aaron Las Heras, Theo Quax, Peter Maru, Alex Maier, Tom Brady, Kirami Yego, Jackson Sharp, Denis Kipngetich, Evans Kiplagat, Said Mechaal, Patrick Kiprop, Alex Phillip

60 Meter Hurdles

Johnny Brackins, De' Vion Wilson, Caleb Dean, Connor Schulman, Jaqualon Scott, Ethan Exilhomme, Daniel Harrold, Antoine Andrews, Tai Brown, Darius Brown, Demario Prince, Jason Holmes, Darius Luff, Jaheem Hayles, Brithton Senior, Grant Conway

4x400m Relay

Arizona State - Justin Robinson JR, Kaleb Simpson SR

Florida - Reheem Hayles JR, Jenoah McKiver JR

Arkansas - TJ Tomlyanovich JR, William Spencer Jr SR

USC - Justin Braun SO, Nathan Cumberbatch FR

Texas Tech - Caleb Dean SR, Josh Bour JR

Alabama - Samuel Ogazi FR, Chris Robinson SR

Texas A&M - Auhmad Robinson JR, Jaqualon Scott SO

Texas - Logan Popelka SO, John Rutledge FR

Tennessee - Zyaire Nuriddin, Clement Ducos SO

Kansas State - Eugene Omalla SR, Jaimie Omalla SR

LSU - Sean Burrell SR, Salim Epps SO

BYU - Trey Jackson JR, Abram Schaap SR

Distance Medley

Northern Arizona - Colin Sahlman SO, Theo Quax SR

North Carolina - Ethan Strand JR, Kyle Reinheimer JR

Washington - Joe Waskom JR, Nathan Green SO

Virginia - Conor Murphy JR, Alex Leath FR

Michigan - Trent McFarland FR, Miles Brown JR

Oklahoma State - Brian Musau FR, Mehdi Yanouri JR

Arkansas - Ben Shearer JR, Riley Wells SR

Wisconsin - Adam Spencer JR, Abdullahi Hassan JR

Virginia Tech - Nicholas Plant, Christian Jackson SC

Indiana - Camden Marshall JR, Keefer Soehngen

Georgetown - Matthew Payamps SR, Tinoda Matsatsa FR

Iowa State - Darius Kipyego JR, Finley McLear SR

High Jump

Romaine Beckford, Devin Loudermilk, Trey Allen, Omamuyovwi Erhire, Brion Stephens, Tito Alofe, Kennedy Sauder, Kamyren Garrett, Sam Hurley, Caleb Snowden, Tyus Wilson, Riyon Rankin, Ushan Perera, Kaithon Mcdonald, Kampton Kam, Zayne Palomino

Men Pole Vault

Keaton Daniel, Bradley Jelmert, Hunter Garretson, Clayton Simms, Christyan Sampy, James Rhoads, Garrett Brown, Alexander Slinkman, Scott Toney, Conner McClure, Skyler Magula, Mathis Bresko, Max Manson, Marshall Faurot, William Staggs, Ashton Barkdull

Long Jump

Wayne Pinnock, Johnny Brackins, Malcolm Clemons, Jeremiah Davis, Tye Hunt, Kenson Tat, Kareem Mersal, Caleb Foster, Till Steinforth, Chrstyn John (Jc) Stevenson, Jordan Turner, Sincere Robinson, Remar Pitter, Prestin Artis, Salif Mane, Nikaoli Williams

Triple Jump

Luke Brown, Salif Mane, Jeremiah Davis, Brandon Green Jr, Russell Robinson, Micaylon Moore, Kelsey Daniel, Astley Davis, Sean Dixon-Bodie, Sterling Scott, Mitchell Effing, Theophilus Mudzengerere, Terrol Wilson, Zavien Wolfe, Daniel Falode, Praise Aniamaka

Shot Put

Alexander Kolesnikoff, Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, Hayden Tobias, Dylan Targgart, Roje Stona, Michael Shoaf, Jason Swarens, John Meyer, Kevin Shubert, Andrew Stone, Cam Jones, Kai Chang, Djimon Gumbs, Warren Barrett, Courtney Lawrence, Thomas Kitchell

Weight Throw

Kenneth Ikeji, Ruben Banksz, Jayden White, Tarik Robinson-O'Haga, Trey Knight Parker Feuerborn, Tyler Sudduth, Garret Bernt, Henry Zimmerman Jeremiah Nubbe, Daniel Cope Jacob Mechler, Dennis Ohene-Adu, Rowan Hamilton, Cam Jones, Johnathan Witte

Heptathlon

Leo Neugebauer, Aiden Ouimet, Till Steinforth, Grant Levesque, Yariel Soto Torrad, Bruno Comin Pescador, Jack Turner, Austin West, Marcus Weaver, Daniel Spejcher, Edgar Campre, Heath Baldwin, Colby Eddowes, Sean Murphy, Mason Mahacek, Rafael Raap

Women's Participants

60 Meter Dash

Brianna Lyston, Jacious Sears, Jadyn Mays, Rosemary Chukwuma, Kaila Jackson, Alyssa Colbert, Success Umukoro, Dajaz Defrand,Dennisha Page, Shawnti Jackson, Shenese Walker, Alicia Burnett, Grace Stark, Leah Bertrand, Kiley Robbins, Semira Killebrew

200 Meter Dash

JaMeesia Ford, Rosey Effiong, Amber Anning, McKenzie Long, Nickisha Pryce, Jacious Sears, Jadyn Mays, Shawnti Jackson, Iyana Gray, Dajaz Defrand, Kaila Jackson, Madison Whyte, Thelma Davies, Rosemary Chukwuma, Niesha Burgher, Kevona Davis

400 Meter Dash

Amber Anning, Kaylyn Brown, Nickisha Pryce, Rosey Effiong, Aaliyah Butler, Savannah Sutherland, Isabella Whittaker, Kenisha Phillips, Yemi John, Jermaisha Arnold, Joanne Reid, Jessica McDowell, Dejanea Oakley, Abbey Glynn, Rachel Joseph, Vimbayi Maisvorewa

800 Meter Run

Michaela Rose, Juliette Whittaker, Kelly-Ann Beckford, Gabija Galvydyte, Carley Thomas, Sophia Gorriaran, Sanu Jallow, Hayley Kitching, Gladys Chepngetich, Roisin Willis, Meghan Hunter, Maggi Congdon, Wilma Nielsen, Ainsley Erzen, Kate Jendrezak, Lindsey Butler

1 Mile Run

Maia Ramsden, Flomena Asekol, Kimberley May, Chloe Foerster, Billah Jepkirui, Maggi Congdonz Ceili McCabe, Klaudia Kazimierska, Silan Ayyildiz, Melissa Riggins, Shannon Flockhart, Margot Appleton, Laura Pellicoro, Anna Workman, Kileigh Kane, Carmen Alder

3000 Meter Run

Olivia Markezich, Parker Valby, Maia Ramsden, Amina Maatoug, Billah Jepkirui, Hilda Ole Momoi, Maddy Elmore, Chloe Scrimgeour, Lexy Halladay-Lowry, Kaylee Mitchell, Riley Chamberlain, Taylor Roe, Flomena Asekol, Melissa Riggins, Doris Lemngole, Sadie Sargent

5000 Meter Run

Parker Valby,Doris Lemngole, Amy Bunnage, Taylor Roe, Hilda Olemomoi, Molly Born, Chloe Scrimgeour, Samantha Bush, Ella Baran, Phoebe Anderson, Kenzie Doyle, Grace Hartman, Jenna Hutchins, Lexy Halladay-Lowry, Aubrey Frentheway, Lucy Jenks

60 Meter Hurdles

Jasmine Jones, Grace Stark, Alia Armstrong, Rayniah Jones, Emelia Chatfield, Paige Magee, Leah Phillips, Aasia Laurencin, Oneka Wilson, Aaliyah McCormick, Destiny Huven, Layla Anderson, Antoinette Van der Merwe, Rosealee Cooper, Sky Hagan, Marissa Simpson

4x400 Meter Relay

Arkansas - Rosey Effiong SR, Nickisha Pryce JR, South Carolina - Zaya Akins FR, Jayla Jamison JR, Georgia - Sydney Harris FR, Haley Tate SO, Texas A&M - Camryn Dickson SO, Nissi Kabongo SR, USC - Jan'Taijah Jones SR, Christine Mallard SO, Texas - Ackelia Smith JR, Kenondra Davis JR, Houston - Sydni Townsend SR, Kelly-Ann Beckford SR, Penn - Christiana Nwachuku SO, Isabella Whittaker SO, Tennessee - Javonya Valcourt,.Kyla Robinson-Hubbard SR, LSU - Ella Onojuvwevwo SO, Shani'a Bellamy SR Oregon, Shana Grebo SR, Katriina Wright JR, UCLA - Alyssa Conyers JR, Kaylen Fletcher SO

Distance Medley

Washington - Chloe Foerster SO, Marlena Preigh SR, Providence - Shannon Flockhart JR, Alex O'Neill SR, Notre Dame - Gretchen Farley FR, Claire Sievern SR, BYU - Sadie Sargent SR, Meghan Hunter SR, Stanford - Lucy Jenks JR, Roisin Willis 50, Oklahoma State - Billah Jepkirui SO, Gabija Galvydyte SR, Oregon - Klaudia Kazimierska SO, Ella Nelson SO, Penn State - Madaline Ullom JR, Hayley Kitching SO, Arkansas - Tiana LoStracco JR,.Ainsley Erzen SO, Boston College - Molly Hudson JR, Aoife Dunne SR, Virginia - Margot Appleton JR, Margaret Hock SR,.Florida - Elise Thorner SR, Jessica Edwards S0

High Jump

Lamara Distin, Temitope Adeshina,.Rachel Glenn, Elena Kulichenko, Cierra Allphin , Bara Sajdokova, Sharie Enoe, Roschell Clayto, Rose Yeboah, Destiny Masters, Lilian Turban, Sanaa Barnes, Alyssa Jones, Jenna Rogers, Charity Hufnagel Miracle Ailes

Pole Vault

Hana Moll, Chloe Timberg, Sydney Horn, Alencia Lentz, Riley Felts, Marleen Mulla, Jessica Mercier,Mason Meinershagen, Olivia Lueking, Tori Thomas, Molly Haywood, Ka'Leila Abrille, Tessa Mudd, Heather Abadie, Eva Lowder, Nastassja Campbell

Long Jump

Ackelia Smith, Claire Bryant, Ida Breigan,.Alexis Brown, Joniar Thomas, Alyssa Jones, Funminiyi Olajide, Nia Robinson, Sophia Beckmon, Emilia Sjostrand, Aaliyah Foster, Sydney Willits, Victoria Gorlova, Tacoria Humphrey ,Elizabeth Ndudi,Tionna Tobias

Triple Jump

Emilia Sjostrand, Ruta Lasmane, Temitope Ojora, Winny Bii, Shantae Foreman, Darja Sopova, Mikeisha Welcome, Victoria Gorlova, Simone Johnson, Xiamara Young, Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Ka, Rachela Pace, Ackelia Smith, Rhianna Phipps, Busola Akinduro, Daniela Wamokpego

Shot Put

Mya Lesnar, Jaida Ross, Jalani Davis, Alida Van Daalen, KeAyla Dove, Nina Ndubuisi, Mine De Klerk, Jayden Ulrich, Mensi Stiff, MyeJoi Williams, Chrystal Herpin, Marilyn Nwora, Gabby Morris, MaKayla Mason, Veronica Fraley, Jasmine Mitchell

Weight Throw

Jalani Davis, Jasmine Mitchell, Shelby Frank, Anthonett Nabwe, Giavonna Meeks, Chandler Hayden,.Gudrun Hallgrimsdottir, Sara Killinen, Chloe Lindeman, Marie Forbes, Olivia Roberts, Monique Hardy, Amber Simpson, Kenna Curry, Tara Simpson-Sullivan, Foluke Olujide-Ajibade

Indoor Pentathlon

Allie Jones, Kristine Blazevica, Eliza Kraule, Jadin O'Brien, Pippi Lotta Enok, Angel Richmore, Avery McMullen, Charity Hufnagel, Destiny Masters, Jenelle Roger, Olivija Vaitaityte, Alaina Brady, Lydia Bottelier, Annika Williams, Juliette Laracuente-Huebner, Brianna Smith