The NCAA Division I Indoor Championships are scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of March, and they promise to deliver some intense competition for audiences. For the first time in the event's history, the championships are set to take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Athletes will head down to the Track at New Balance, a 455,000-square-foot stadium that can seat an audience of 5000.

Arkansas will enter as the defending champion for both the men's and women's events and will be looking for a repeat of that feat. The Razorbacks are currently ranked first in the women's national ranking but have slipped to third in the men's.

Topping the NCAA Division I Indoor ranking in the men's is Northern Arizona, followed closely by Texas Tech. In the women's rankings, the Florida Gators and USC Trojans round out the top three.

NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 2024: Where to watch

Fans who are in Boston or plan to make the trip can purchase tickets for the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships. Tickets are available at the official NCAA website, NCAA.com. Meanwhile, you can still tune in to the action even if you can't catch it live. The whole program is set to be telecast on the ESPN networks.

NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 2024: Full Schedule

Here is a full schedule of the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships 2024. All times listed are Eastern Time, and the schedule is subject to change.

Friday, March 8th, 2024

Heptathlon

9:30 AM 60 Meters Men Final

10:30 AM 10:30 AM Long Jump (2 runways) Men Final

11:45 AM Shot Put (1 circle) Men Final

1:15 PM High Jump (2 pits) Men Final

Pentathlon

9:50 AM 60 Hurdles Women Final

11:00 AM High Jump (2 pits) Women Final

1:00 PM Shot Put (1 circle) Women Final

2:15 PM Long Jump (2 runways) Women Final

3:40 PM 800 Meters Women Final

Field Events

2:00 PM Pole Vault Men Final

2:45 PM Weight Throw Men Prelim/Final

4:00 PM Long Jump Men Prelim/Final

6:00 PM Pole Vault Women Final

6:00 PM Weight Throw Women Prelim/Final

7:00 PM Long Jump Women Prelim/Final

Track Events

4:00 PM Mile Men Semifinal

4:18 PM 60 Meters Men Semifinal

4:30 PM 400 Meters Men Semifinal

4:50 PM 800 Meters Men Semifinal

5:05 PM 60 Hurdles Men Semifinal

5:20 PM 5000 Meters Men Final

5:40 PM 200 Meters Men Semifinal

5:00 PM 3000 Meters Men Final

6:00 PM Distance Medley Relay Men Final

7:00 PM Mile Women Semifinal

7:18 PM 60 Meters Women Semifinal

7:30 PM 400 Meters Women Semifinal

7:50 PM 800 Meters Women Semifinal

8:05 PM 60 Hurdles Women Semifinal

8:20 PM 5000 Meters Women Final

8:40 PM 200 Meters Women Semifinal

8:00 PM 3000 Meters Women Final

9:00 PM Distance Medley Relay Women Final

Saturday, March 9th, 2024

Heptathlon

10:30 AM 60 Hurdles Men Final

11:30 AM Pole Vault (1 pit) Men Final

3:30 PM 1000 Meters Men Final

Field Events

1:00 PM High Jump Men Final

2:45 PM Shot Put Men Prelim/Final

3:30 PM Triple Jump Men Prelim/Final

1:00 PM High Jump Women Final

5:45 PM Shot Put Women Prelim/Final

6:30 PM Triple Jump Women Prelim/Final

Track Events

4:00 PM Mile Men Final

4:10 PM 60 Meters Men Final

4:20 PM 400 Meters Men Final

4:30 PM 800 Meters Men Final

4:40 PM 60 Hurdles Men Final

4:50 PM 200 Meters Men Final

5:20 PM 4x400 Relay Men Final

7:00 PM Mile Women Final

7:10 PM 60 Meters Women Final

7:20 PM 400 Meters Women Final

7:30 PM 800 Meters Women Final

7:40 PM 60 Hurdles Women Final

7:50 PM 200 Meters Women Final

8:20 PM 4x400 Relay Women Final