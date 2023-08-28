Neeraj Chopra claims historic gold at World Athletics Championships 2023, wishes pour in for the star javelin thrower

Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India in the men's javelin throw on the final day (August 27) of the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. With that outstanding victory, India's campaign at the prestigious track and field event ended on a good note.

The 25-year-old produced a massive throw of 88.17m in his second attempt. That was good enough for the reigning Olympic Champion to become the new World Champion in the men's javelin throw.

After this remarkable performance, wishes poured in from across the nation.

Let's have a look at some of the reactions:

The Honorable Prime Minister praised the sensational javelin thrower for his dedication.

"The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships," PM Narendra Modi wrote in a social media post.

Expand Tweet

The Olympic gold medalist in shooting, Abhinav Bindra, congratulated Chopra for his gold medal.

"Immense pride watching Neeraj Chopra soar to victory at the World Championships in Budapest! Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all. Congratulations, World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 ! 🥇 India shines brighter with stars like you" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh commended the new World Champion.

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on your phenomenal 88.17-meter throw in the #WorldAthleticsChampionships, making you the first Indian with a Diamond League trophy, a World Championships gold and an Olympic gold. Your achievements uplift the spirit of the entire nation. Every Indian is 'over the moon' with pride & inspiration. Jai Hind!," tweeted CM Yogi Adityanath.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer, wrote on social media:

"First Indian to win Gold at World Athletics Championship 🙌🏽 Golden boy makes us proud once again, congratulations @Neeraj-chopra1 🥇"

Expand Tweet

Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation also congratulated Chopra:

“Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. It is a momentous day for India as the tricolour soared high on the world athletics stage.”

Some notable accomplishments of Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra has won a number of accolades for India so far. In 2018, he won gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta. The star athlete made the entire nation proud with a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thereafter, he won a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene. Chopra also went on to win the coveted Diamond League trophy last year.

Finally, on August 27, Neeraj claimed a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Earlier, he threw 88.77m in the qualifying round to confirm his place in next year's Paris Olympics.