Neeraj Chopra commences training in USA

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has commenced his off-season training in the USA. The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will be training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California.

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California was chosen and approved by the Sports Authority of India in quick time. The forced development came after the recent outbreak of the new Covid-19 variant, Omnicron, in South Africa which was Neeraj Chopra's original training base.

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center is a state-of-the-art facility, spread over 155 acres and is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

The cost of Neeraj Chopra's training at ₹38 lakh was approved under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

A packed season beckons Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra has started his preparations for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the famous training center.

The ace Indian athlete took to social media to announce the commencement of his off-season training

"It's time to put the past to rest and focus on the future. Have arrived for my off-season training and look forward to restarting the process of getting better. Immensely grateful to DG sir, @Media_SAI, the TOPS and @afiindia teams and everyone involved in making this happen," he posted.

The 90-day off-season training camp will end on March 4, 2021.

The camp is aimed at helping Neeraj Chopra prepare for the packed 2022 season, which includes the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra's practice was frequently disrupted in Patiala as the Olympic champion had commitments to attend functions and family events. To maintain consistency in practice sessions, the AFI had planned to send him abroad for training.

The national preparatory camp in Patiala started in the second week of October, but Chopra had joined late due to personal reasons.

