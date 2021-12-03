Neeraj Chopra given permission to train in USA after pandemic throws South Africa plans awry

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved an urgent proposal to enable Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to travel to the USA. Chopra will undertake a 90-day off-season training camp in California ahead of a busy 2022 season.

He will be training at the prestigious Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in San Diego. The proposal, moved by the Athletics Federation of India, was approved within four hours to ensure Neeraj Chopra could fly out to the USA on December 5.

The cost approved under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will be ₹38 lakh. The proposal was moved after the plan to base the javelin throwers in Potchefstroom was scrapped due to the new COVID-19 strain in South Africa.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic across the world, the SAI decided not to wait for the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting to approve the proposal. The Indian body will seek ratification of the decision from the next meeting of the MOC after approval was granted to allow Neeraj Chopra to leave India on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra to commence training immediately

Neeraj Chopra will start his preparations for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the training center in Chula Vista, San Diego. The state-of-the-art center, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world’s finest training and competition venues.

The 90-day camp will commence on December 5 and will continue until March 4, 2022. The camp will help Neeraj Chopra prepare for the packed 2022 season. Chopra's coach, Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, will also travel to the United States with the ace athlete.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra's practice was frequently disrupted in Patiala as the Olympic champion had commitments to attend functions and family events. To maintain steady practice sessions, the AFI had planned to send him abroad for training.

The national preparatory camp in Patiala started in the second week of October, but Chopra had joined late due to personal reasons.

