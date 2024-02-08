Neeraj Chopra honored by Swiss tourism with a plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace

India’s Olympic gold medalist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was recently honored with a prestigious accolade - a commemorative plaque presented by Switzerland Tourism. Neeraj was presented with the plaque at the esteemed Ice Palace at Jungfraujoch, renowned as the ‘Top of Europe’ in Switzerland.

Acknowledging Chopra’s remarkable achievements in the realm of sports, Switzerland Tourism and Jungfraujoch extended a heartfelt welcome to the sports icon to unveil the commemorative plaque.

Chopra joined sports stars like Roger Federer and golfer Rory Mcllroy, who also have the honor of being bestowed with commemorative plaques at the Ice Palace.

Additionally, Chopra generously donated one of his javelins, which now stands alongside the plaque as a tourist attraction. This marks Neeraj’s second gift for the country with the first being the Javelin he gifted to the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.

During the plaque unveiling ceremony, Chopra expressed his gratitude:

“I am humbled by the love and appreciation I have received in this country. To have a plaque installed here in this stunning Ice Palace was beyond my wildest dreams, yet here I am. I feel on top of the world, as I stand at the Top of Europe.”

Furthermore, Chopra captivated the attendees by showcasing his exceptional Javelin-throwing skills. In a statement, Switzerland Tourism highlighted that the Wall of Fame at Jungfraujoch stands as a testament to the spirit of accomplishment and dedication

Notably, In November 2022, Switzerland Tourism appointed the Asian champion as the ‘Friendship Ambassador’. As Switzerland Tourism’s ambassador, Chopra will share his experiences in the country to showcase it as the ideal destination for tourists.

Neeraj Chopra training hard in South Africa for Paris Olympics

Since December 5, 2023, Chopra has been undergoing intensive training at North West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa, as he is preparing hard to defend his Tokyo gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His rigorous training is set to conclude on February 29, 2024.

Neeraj Chopra is accompanied by two vital members of his support team, his coach and biomechanics expert, Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, and the designated physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.

After successfully defending his Asian Games title in Hangzhou in October 2023, Chopra is now setting his sights on making history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win more than one individual gold medal at the Olympics.