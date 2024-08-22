Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Preview, start list, event timing, and where to watch in India

India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver medal at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics, will be back in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday, August 22.

Neeraj Chopra will compete against several fellow Paris 2024 Olympics participants, including bronze medalist Anderson Peters of Grenada, Julius Yego of Kenya, Julian Weber of Germany, and Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch. However, despite the stiff competition, Neeraj will look to complete a third Diamond League title victory, winning the event in 2022 and 2023.

Neeraj’s outing at the upcoming Diamond League was reportedly threatened by a groin injury. As the 26-year-old javelin thrower recuperated from his injury, his participation in the event was under doubt. But Neeraj confirmed his participation in the Lausanne Diamond League on Saturday, August 17.

Trending

Neeraj’s niggling groin injury prevented him from participating in more than one Diamond League event this year, with his solitary appearance coming in the Doha Diamond League in May. As a result, he is currently ranked fourth in the Diamond League standings, which he will look to improve upon in Switzerland this time around.

Lausanne Diamond League 2024: What is the start list?

Neeraj Chopra (India) – SB: 89.45, PB: 89.94 Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) – SB: 82.48, PB: 84.28 Lassi Etelatalo (Finland) – SB: 84.67, PB: 86.44 Artur Felfner (Ukraine) – SB: 83.95, PB: 84.32 Andrian Mardare (Moldova) – SB: 84.13, PB: 86.66 Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) – SB: 85.68, PB: 89.17 Anderson Peters (Grenada) – SB: 88.63, PB: 93.07 Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia) – SB: 88.65, PB: 90.88 Julian Weber (Germany) – SB: 88.37, PB: 89.54 Julius Yego (Kenya) – SB: 87.72, PB: 92.72

Expand Tweet

Lausanne Diamond League 2024: What is the event timing?

Even though the Lausanne Diamond League starts on Thursday, Neeraj Chopra’s event – men’s javelin throw – will start on Friday, August 23, from 12:22 am IST.

Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Where to watch in India?

Fans can watch Neeraj Chopra live in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on the JioCinema website and app for free. The event will also be streamed live on TV on the Sports18 network channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback