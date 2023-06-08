Neeraj Chopra to miss National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2023

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2023, set to take place at Odisha's Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium from June 15 to June 19, will miss the presence of two prominent Indian athletes.

Neeraj Chopra, the nation's celebrated javelin thrower, and Avinash Sable, a remarkable steeplechase runner, have decided not to participate in the prestigious event. Their absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the competition and disappoint fans who were eager to witness their extraordinary athletic prowess.

The upcoming 62nd edition of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships holds great significance as it will also serve as the selection trials for the highly anticipated Asian Games.

The Athletics Championships, set to take place, will provide athletes with an opportunity to showcase their skills and vie for a chance to represent their nation at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Scheduled from September 23 to October 8, the Asian Games will be a platform for athletes to compete on an international stage and strive for glory in their respective disciplines.

In recognition of their outstanding performances in recent blockbuster events, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has granted exemptions to Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable from participating in the inter-state meet.

While all other Indian athletes eagerly strive to secure their spots for the upcoming Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra is currently undergoing training in Turkey, while Avinash Sable is preparing for his season in Colorado Springs, USA.

Indian athletes prepare for World Athletics Championships and Asian Games

Notably, Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable have already qualified for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place next month in Budapest, Hungary. However, the inter-state meet remains a crucial platform for the remaining Indian athletes, including Murali Sreeshankar, Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, and others who are training and competing abroad, as they seek to earn their spots on the Asian Games squad.

Neeraj Chopra, as the defending champion, will return to action at the Asian Games, aiming to replicate his golden performance from the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

Having secured a historic silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Avinash is now set to make his debut at the Asian Games. On the other hand, Neeraj, the reigning Olympic javelin throw champion from Tokyo 2020, kicked off his 2023 season in remarkable fashion.

Neeraj emerged victorious at the Doha Diamond League, unleashing a phenomenal throw of 88.67m. Despite his initial plans to compete in the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4, Neeraj had to withdraw from the event due to a muscle strain. However, the 25-year-old athlete is determined to return to action and is scheduled to participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 13.

