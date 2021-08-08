Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra: Boy from Khandra climbs Mt. Olympus to put village on India map

“Neeraj Chopra gold jeet gaya, apna gaon mei Olympic gold aagya,” a young 5-year-old went running across the lanes of Khandra with the Indian flag in his hand after Neeraj finally caught the country’s imagination in Tokyo.

Khandra is a small village 16km away from Panipat. The drive there leads through the picturesque Assandh road. Normally, the landmark to know you have reached Khandra is a theka (liquor store) which is 500 meters prior to it. But this time there was something else.

The path to Neeraj’s house was marked with arrows drawn on the road with white chalk. There is a significance to these arrows –they point in two directions. There are emotions attached to them.

“For now, it is working like directions. But you turn them around and then these arrows will lead our prayers and blessings directly to Neeraj,” one of the elders of the village says.

There is no doubting the sincerity of their beliefs. And perhaps in some ways it worked as Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday. The 23-year-old became the first Indian to win track and field gold and only the second to become an individual Olympic champion since Abhinav Bindra nearly 13 years ago at the Beijing Olympics.

Khandra, which houses around 5000 people, became a mini India on the day. People from across the neighboring villages had also gathered, as had a dozen or more TV cameramen in front of the young javelin thrower's house. There was history being created and everybody wanted to be part of it.

“How can we miss a special moment like this? That is our son playing there, and we will pray to god, that he wins gold and makes India proud,” says another elder of Khandra.

The excitement even spread to areas it was once never meant to reach. Even women who are normally kept out of the public eye in rural Haryana peered through their ghoongat (veil) from the terrace as Neeraj flung his spear.

It was a festival outside Chopras' house where a large LCD screen was installed for everyone to enjoy not only Neeraj Chopra's event but also Bajrang Punia’s wrestling match.

“Woh bhi to apna ladka hai. Apni hi mitti ka hai. Jaise Neeraj humaara beta hai waise hi Bajrang bhi beta hi hai humaara (Barjang is like our son. He is as much part of our family as Neeraj is),” says Neeraj Chopra’s uncle Sultan.

While talking in awe about the Indian wrestler who won Olympic bronze in 65 kg, Sultan also mentions Neeraj and his hobbies. The young javelin thrower loves bikes and owns one too – a 1200cc Harley Davidson Roadster. The beautiful machine sits in the Chopra garage beside an Eicher tractor.

“He comes once or twice a year and makes sure to take the bike for a ride. Bhot tez bhaagti hai. Ankhon mei aansoo aa jaate hai (It runs very fast. You will have water in your eyes),” Sutan, who ran outside to celebrate Bajrang’s victory, added.

After a joyous five-minute celebration following Bajrang’s triumph, there was nervy silence. Everyone was confident that Neeraj Chopra would win but no one wanted to jinx it. There was a loud cheer when Neeraj Chopra finally came on TV and then as the camera focussed on Johannes Vetter, there was pin-drop silence.

Neeraj Chopra bought this Harley Davidson in 2019. (©Rishabh Chauhan)

It was understandable, given the German javelin thrower's performance in the 2021 season. Vetter, who boasted 17 ninety-plus throws in his career, was the pre-tournament favorite. Every expert had predicted he would be the gold medal winner, while Neeraj Chopra and others would compete for silver and bronze.

But in Tokyo it wasn’t the case. The qualification showed a different, possibly realistic picture of how the finals would be. While Vetter barely managed to throw 85.54 to cross the qualification mark, Neeraj Chopra topped the table with an impressive 86.65m.

Roads marked with white chal pointing towards Neeraj Chopra's house. (©Rishabh Chauhan)

Incidentally, Keshorn Walcott of Cuba and Marcin Krukowski of Poland, the other two medal contenders, failed to qualify. The field was more or less clear for Neeraj Chopra. In the finals, the young javelin thrower, who took up the sport by chance, started strongly. He registered 87.03m in his first throw to take pole position. Vetter, on the other hand, struggled with his take-off and technique and could only register 82.52m.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem showed some promise to threaten the Indian, courtesy of his flawless 85.16m in qualification. But he couldn’t make an impact with his first throw as he registered just 84.62m.

By the time others had started picking up pace, Neeraj Chopra had geared up to make the medal-winning throw of 87.58m.

Winning throw and celebration!!



Congratulations #NeerajChopra for winning 🇮🇳 🥇 at #olympics



What a moment to savour. Finally the national anthem will be played at Olympics.



EMOTIONAL ME!!!! pic.twitter.com/5OG8FDNdy2 — Rishabh Chauhan (@rishboy_chauhan) August 7, 2021

Under normal circumstances, the throw might well be as good as a silver or a bronze, but in Tokyo it was kharra sona (pure gold). As the Nordic javelin tore through the humid atmosphere of the Tokyo Olympic stadium, it sent chills down in Khandra.

The villagers cheered, danced and chanted "Indiaaa!! Indiaaa!!" after every throw Neeraj Chopra registered. Even if it was a bad throw, the villagers would chant for their son.

As the time passed and the result became clearer, the chants grew. After all Khandra – a name which was kept by ancestors after empty houses nearby –was finally going to be put on the Indian map.

His last throw -- although just 84.24m -- had sent chills down through Khandra’s 5000-people spine as they started dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s famous "Chak De! India" song.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhim, who was sweating profusely, looked tired from attending multiple congratulatory phone calls but he still showed energy to attend every guest who came to the jubilant Chopra house.

“Cannot help it. He has done something everyone will be proud of,” says Bhim.

Khandra usually goes to sleep early. But not on Saturday. Even in the dark, the Chopra house shone brightly as the TV crew tried to get every last little nugget of information about Neeraj Chopra. His uncle Bhim was tired, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s going to be like this until Neeraj gets back,” he says.

Edited by Prem Deshpande