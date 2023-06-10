Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games: Reports

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has reportedly withdrawn from the upcoming edition of Paavo Nurmi Games. While there is no official report regarding his withdrawal from him, upon accessing the updated list of participants, the 25-year-old's name is missing from the list. The updated list of participants for the event was released on the tournament's official website on Friday, June 9.

The Indian Javelin ace, who began his 2023 season by winning the Doha Diamond League in May, withdrew from June's FBK Games in the Netherlands. Neeraj Chopra took to his social media handle to share the news, saying that he pulled out of the event due to a muscle strain, which he sustained during training.

The Indian star won the silver medal in the last edition of the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m, finishing second to Finland's Oliver Helander. Notably, Neeraj Chopra's throw in the event was his best at that time. However, he went on to better his record during the 2022 World Cup. He made a throw of 89.94m, which is the current national record.

With the 2024 Olympics approaching, this year's tournaments are certainly crucial for the current World No. 1. Since he is not participating in the Paavo Nurmi Games, his next big tournament is Kuortane Games, followed by Lausanne Diamond League. He will also look for a second straight continental Gold Medal at the Asia Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Oliver Helander is all set to defend his title

Finland's Oliver Helander has confirmed his participation in the Paavo Nurmi Games. The defending champion made a throw of 89.83m to defeat Neeraj Chopra. As the Indian star had pulled out, Oliver Helander is likely to defend his title with ease.

The other famous participant of this year's Paavo Nurmi Games includes Julian Weber (Germany), Curtis Thompson (United States), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), and Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago).

The full list of participants can be accessed on the tournament's official website.

