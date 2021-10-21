Neeraj Chopra resumes training at NIS Patiala

Neeraj Chopra, India's historic Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner, is back in training. The star javelin thrower has returned to the National Institute of Sports in Patiala to gear up for next season.

Chopra has been off the radar for more than two months after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After returning home to a hero's welcome, the 23-year-old announced his decision to end his 2021 season early due to a packed felicitation schedule and illness.

After a well-deserved break, Chopra took to Twitter to announce his return to training. He tweeted:

"Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support."

Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support. 🙏🏻 Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/gia4fP4SQD

Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m, said his next target would be to win a medal in the World Championships, scheduled to be held in the US next year.

Neeraj Chopra to continue training with German coach

Neeraj Chopra recently revealed that he will continue training with German bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, keeping in mind the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The javelin thrower opined that Bartonietz's training methods suit him and he even cracks jokes during intense training sessions, as he sometimes dislikes high-intensity training sessions.

Read: National Athletics Camp: Hima Das included in 100m team, KT Irfan misses out

Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 G Rajaraman @g_rajaraman A couple of days ago, when covering the AFI National Open 400m Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, I found 11-year-old Mrigank in the throwing area, immersed in practicing with his Javelin. And could not resist clicking this photograph. #Athletics A couple of days ago, when covering the AFI National Open 400m Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, I found 11-year-old Mrigank in the throwing area, immersed in practicing with his Javelin. And could not resist clicking this photograph. #Athletics https://t.co/ARY7ZYhis7 Mrigank bhai jaise saare young athletes ko all the best! Khoob mehnat aur training karte raho aur asha hai ki jald hi tumhare saath field pe mulakat hogi. 🙏🏼 twitter.com/g_rajaraman/st… Mrigank bhai jaise saare young athletes ko all the best! Khoob mehnat aur training karte raho aur asha hai ki jald hi tumhare saath field pe mulakat hogi. 🙏🏼 twitter.com/g_rajaraman/st…

Neeraj Chopra also threw light on how he had preserved himself with light warm-up sessions ahead of his historic feat in Tokyo. While many athletes opted to warm up more than a couple of hours before their actual event, the young javelin thrower said he only did two or three warm-up sessions as the weather was hot and humid.

Chopra is the first athlete from independent India to win a gold medal in athletics and at 23, he is poised to reach even greater heights.

Also Read

Also read: Talented quarter-milers Abrar and Rupal earn AFI's nod for National Centre of Excellence project in Patiala

Edited by Anantaajith Ra