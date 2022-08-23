Neeraj Chopra returns to competition at Lausanne Diamond League on August 26

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is fit and ready to compete in Lausanne. The 24-year-old is back to add another medal to his already incredible 2022 season when he takes the field at the Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday (August 26).

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra, an overwhelming gold medal favorite, could not make it to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury that he sustained during last month's World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Training in Germany with the help of his coach Dr Bartonietz Klaus and physio Ishaan Marwaha, the poster boy of Indian athletics has recuperated from his injury and will be a part of the Diamond League later this week.

"Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!"

Neeraj scripted history by becoming the second Indian to win a medal at the WAC after long jumper Anju Bobby George won bronze in 2003 in Paris. The Haryana-born athlete hurled the javelin to a distance of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt to win the silver medal.

There's another event for Neeraj, the Diamond League Grand final in Zurich slated to take place from September 7, 2022.

Neeraj Chopra's incredible 2022 season so far

The 2020 Olympic javelin champion has been on a record-breaking spree throughout the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old made a remarkable return to the competitive arena after a 10-month long hiatus to shatter his own national record mark on June 14.

Chopra hurled the javelin to a distance of 89.30m in his second attempt at the Paavo Nurmi Games to win a silver medal. Along the way, he bettered his previous best of 88.07m, recorded last year at a domestic event in Patiala, Punjab.

India's golden boy then won a gold medal at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland with a best throw of 86.69m in the men's javelin throw event, on June 18.

He displayed yet another remarkable performance to win a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Stockholm, where he shattered his own national record. He produced a massive 89.94m throw to register a new national record on June 30.

Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a 🥈medal for India at the #WCHOregon22 . Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition.Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support.

Neeraj finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters to win the historic silver medal with a best throw of 88.13m in the men's javelin throw final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday (July 24).

However, a minor groin strain forced him to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games, which took away Neeraj Chopra's chances of being able to defend his title at the colossal event.

