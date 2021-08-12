Neeraj Chopra rises to 2nd in world rankings after Tokyo Olympics heroics

After his Tokyo Olympics heroics, the 23-year-old is now up to a career-best ranking of world No.2, with only German Johannes Vetter ahead of him. Neeraj Chopra’s throw of 87.58m in the final of the men’s javelin competition,won him the gold in Tokyo, India's first in track and field at the Olympics.

While Vetter is at the no. 1 spot with 1396 points in the world rankings, Neeraj Chopra has climbed to no. 2 with 1315 points.

Vetter, who has had seven 90m-plus throws this year, retained his top ranking even after marking an early exit from the Tokyo Games; the gold-medal favourite in Tokyo only finished ninth after making a best throw of 82.52m.

Neeraj Chopra was 16th in the rankings before the Tokyo Olympics. But after his inspired run in Tokyo, he moved up 14 places to second place in the rankings. Vetter was an overwhelming favourite for the gold medal in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold ahead of the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who threw 86.67m, while his compatriot Vitezslav Vesely took home the bronze. Vadlejch is ranked fourth with 1298 points in the world rankings, while Julian Weber, who finished fourth in Tokyo, is ranked fifth with 1291 points.

Men's javelin throw latest rankings.

The Vetter factor in Neeraj Chopra's Olympic glory

Considering the performances of Johannes Vetter this year, Neeraj Chopra would have expected more competition at the showpiece event from the German, but he won't complain after finishing first.

Last year, Vetter was within sight of beating Jan Zelezny's world record throw of 98.48m, throwing the javelin a humongous distance of 97.76m.

Speechless! 97,76m - New National Record, Meeting Record - World Lead - 72cm close to the World Record! 🤯 Dziękuję @memorial_kamili_skolimowskiej @contitourgold 🇵🇱 #VetterWurf 📸 Paweł Skraba https://t.co/cc4kB45tsa pic.twitter.com/qnyVuqmOZm — Johannes Vetter (@jojo_javelin) September 6, 2020

But with Vetter not in his elements on the day and Neeraj Chopra throwing beyond 87m with his first two throws, the Indian earned a historic gold with his second throw of 87.58m.

After his heroics in Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra will now eye the 90m mark and possibly the world record next, which may not be a far-fetched proposition.

