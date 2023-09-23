Neeraj Chopra's complete list of records in 2023

Neeraj Chopra, India's posterboy for athletics and Olympians, has been in the spotlight ever since he leaped across the turf and flung his Javelin for an 87.58m throw in Tokyo on 7 August 2021. He eventually won gold for his hurl and became only the second Indian to win an Olympic gold medal along with being the second-youngest ever Olympic gold medallist.

The 25-year-old, who also works as a subedar in the Indian army, has been in top form ever since and his 2023 season has produced some memorable achievements. With India's biggest medal hope in Athletics all set to take part at the Asian Games, we take a look at Neeraj Chopra's records and achievements in 2023:

1st spot in Doha Diamond League 2023

Neeraj Chopra bettered his 2022 Stockholm Diamond League performance by securing 1st place in the Doha leg, with a throw of 88.67m. Subsequently, he topped the World Athletics rankings for the first time in men's javelin throw.

1st spot in Lausanne Diamond League 2023

Neeraj's throw of 87.66m secured him the top spot in Switzerland. His defense of his position was a testament to Neeraj's stature as an elite athlete.

Neeraj Chopra won Gold at World Athletics Championships 2023

The Olympic Gold medalist created history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He had qualified for the event in Budapest with a 2023 personal-record throw of 88.77m. In the final, a 88.17m was enough to see him through to the podium and became the first Indian ever to win gold at the biennial event.

Chopra is currently plying his trade in Hangzhou, China for the 2023 Asian Games. His preparation has been stellar and Indians worldwide will be tuned onto their television screens on October 4, with hopes of witnessing the Haryanvi lad secure a podium finish in Javelin throw yet again.