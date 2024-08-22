Neeraj Chopra’s opponents at Lausanne Diamond League: List of all athletes competing in men's javelin throw ft. Anderson Peters & Jakub Vadlejch

After clinching the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set for his first assignment at the Lausanne Diamond League, starting on Thursday, August 22, at the La Pontaise Olympic stadium.

Chopra, with his season-best throw of 89.45m, secured the second spot in the men’s javelin throw final event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who created an Olympic Record with a throw of 92.97m to secure the gold medal, has opted not to compete in the Diamond League event.

Grenada's Anderson Peters, who secured the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a throw of 88.54m, will compete in the competition alongside Tokyo Olympics 2021 silver medallist javelin thrower Jakub Vadlejch from Czechia.

Trending

Besides the trio, seven more players, including Julian Weber from Germany, will be competing at the event. Vadlejch is currently atop the men's javelin throw world rankings with a score of 1418, while Neeraj Chopra is ranked second.

Notably, Chopra secured first place at the Zurich Diamond League final in 2022 with a throw of 88.44m and at the Doha Diamond League in May 2023. He secured second position at the Eugene Diamond League Final with a throw of 83.80m in September 2023.

Men’s javelin throw start list at Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra (India), Roderick Genki Dean (Japan), Lassi Etelatalo (Finland), Artur Felfner (Ukraine), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech), Julian Weber (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya).

A look at their Season Best (SB) and Personal Best (PB) throws

Neeraj Chopra (India) SB - 89.45; PB - 89.94.

Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) SB - 82.48; PB - 84.28.

Lassi Etelatalo (Finland) SB - 84.67; PB - 86.44.

Artur Felfner (Ukraine) SB - 83.95; PB - 84.32.

Andrian Mardare (Moldova) SB - 84.13; PB - 86.66.

Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania) SB - 85.68; PB - 89.17.

Anderson Peters (Grenada) SB - 88.63; PB - 93.07.

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech) SB - 88.65; PB - 90.88.

Julian Weber (Germany) SB - 88.37; PB - 89.54.

Julius Yego (Kenya) SB - 87.72; PB - 92.72.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback