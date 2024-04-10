Neeraj Chopra set to compete at Paavo Nurmi Games in June

World’s number one Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, starting June 18. It is pertinent to note that Neeraj hasn’t participated in any event since Asian Games 2023, which took place in October.

He put up a sensational performance in the tournament, winning his second consecutive gold medal. The upcoming event in Finland will be an opportunity for him to test himself for the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024.

As per reports, the upcoming tournament will host some of the best throwers and it will serve as a great motivation for Neeraj Chopra to perform. That being said, this won't be his first meet of the season after winning gold at the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian Javelin thrower will begin his season with his Diamond League title defense in Doha on May 10. For the unversed, he emerged victorious at the Doha Diamond League, last year.

Nevertheless, Neeraj would be eying the upcoming event in Turku, where he is likely to receive tough competition. If reports are to be believed, the organizing committee is planning to make the event the ‘toughest javelin competition of the summer' before the Paris Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra eyeing to breach the 90m mark at the upcoming Paavo Nurmi Games

Having won the World Championships gold (88.17) and Asian Games (88.88) last year, Neeraj Chopra would be aiming to breach the 90m mark in the upcoming event. He fell short of the 90m mark by just 6cm at the Stockholm Diamond League.

His coach, Klaus Bartonietz mentioned that the Indian star athlete threw 90.40 in training last year. German thrower, Max Dehning threw 90.20 at German winter in February. However, Neeraj Chopra doesn’t see it as a concern.

“What matters to me is staying 100 per cent fit, being consistent during the season and delivering on the day that matters. I think there are mistakes to fix and looking at the increasing competition all around, one has to keep improving. The road will close if you think you have done it all,” he said to SAI Media.

Reflecting on his performance in 2023, here’s what he said:

“I have won medals in two World Championships, threw my personal best (89.94 metres at Stockholm), won a dream Diamond League title and even defended my gold at the Asian Games. All in all, I have been in great space and want to carry forward that momentum from May onwards.”

It is worth mentioning that, Neeraj Chopra finished second at Paavo Nurmi Games in 2022 with the best throw of 89.30m.