Neeraj Chopra shares heartfelt message on the occasion of National Sports Day

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, on the occasion of National Sports Day (August 29), shared a heartfelt message for all athletes and fellow citizens.

Taking to social media, Neeraj asked fellow citizens to stay active and indulge themselves in playing sports.

He tweeted:

"On National Sports Day, I appeal to every single Indian to play a sport, stay active and healthy. Let's make India a great sporting nation."

National Sports Day is observed on August 29 every year to commemorate hockey legend and multiple Olympic gold medal-winner Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary.

Neeraj Chopra aces Lausanne Diamond League

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra made a stellar comeback from injury to emerge victorious in the Lausanne Diamond League last week.

He sent the spear soaring to 89.08m to clinch a win in the Diamond League. The win earned him a place in the record books as the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet title.

Czech Republic's Jakub Valejch threw 85.88m to claim the second spot while USA's Curtis Thompson hurled 83.72m for the third spot.

The athlete also qualified for the season-ending Diamond League final in Zurich.

Neeraj followed the unsual method of starting with a bang and letting the field play catch-up. His throw sequence at the Lausanne Diamond League was 89.08m, 85.18m, skipping the third attempt, making a foul in the fourth, skipping his fifth and throwing 80.04m on his sixth throw.

In a great gesture, Neeraj Chopra gifted the javelin that fetched him the historic gold medal in Tokyo to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, on August 27.

The javelin was added alongside Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra’s rifle from the 2008 Beijing Games at the Olympic Museum. This is done with the aim of treasuring the Olympic legacy and inspiring future generations to take up sports.

Items donated to the Olympic Museum become symbols of their time as they join what is a rich 120-year collection managed by the IOC’s Heritage Management team.

