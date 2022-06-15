Neeraj Chopra shatters his own national record at Paavo Nurmi Games, Twitterati reacts

2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra made a remarkable return to the competitive world, shattering his own national record mark on Tuesday (June 14).

The 24-year-old hurled the spear to a distance of 89.30m in his second attempt to better his previous best of 88.07m, recorded last year at a domestic event in Patiala, Punjab.

Neeraj was in action in a star-studded track and field event at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.

The ace Indian javelin star finished second to win a silver medal behind Finland’s Oliver Helander who topped the men’s javelin event with a throw of 89.83m. However, Neeraj failed to achieve the 90m barrier in the competition on his return after a 10-month-long hiatus.

The golden boy last competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he scripted history by winning a gold medal after throwing a distance of 87.58m. Along the way he became the first ever track and field gold medallist representing India at the Olympics.

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

The Paavo Nurmi Games, a gold event on the World Athletics Continental Tour, is one of the most prestigious track-and-field championships outside of the Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra's upcoming fixtures

Neeraj Chopra returned to the field for the first time since being crowned champion at the Tokyo Olympics. He has an action-packed second half of the year ahead of him, with several major events lined up.

After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Neeraj will be in action at the Diamond League in Stockholm on June 30.

He will then compete at the World Athletics Championships, which will take place between July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. It will be followed by the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG). The event is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra sets a new national record at Paavo Nurmi Games:

Wishes pored in as Neeraj shattered his own world record at the 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated Neeraj Chopra for bettering his own record.

Anurag Thakur



Neeraj Chopra threw 89.30 metres at Paavo Nurmi Games to create a new National Record!



Absolutely THRILLED



You've got to see his throw! Golden Great does it again!

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj Neeraj Chopra signs off from the Paavo Nurmi Games with 85.85m in his final attempt. His best was a new javelin NR of 89.30m in his 2nd throw. He wins 🥈 and has the season's sixth best throw. Not bad for the Olympic Champion's first competition in 10 months since Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra signs off from the Paavo Nurmi Games with 85.85m in his final attempt. His best was a new javelin NR of 89.30m in his 2nd throw. He wins 🥈 and has the season's sixth best throw. Not bad for the Olympic Champion's first competition in 10 months since Tokyo.

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj Here's the New National Record throw of 89.30m made by Olympic🏅Neeraj Chopra at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland --his first competition since the Tokyo Games. Here's the New National Record throw of 89.30m made by Olympic🏅Neeraj Chopra at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland --his first competition since the Tokyo Games. https://t.co/N2VnvPWrRr

SAI Media



In his 1st Int'l event since



Neeraj clinches 🥈at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, just 0.53m behind the Gold medalist. In his 1st Int'l event since Tokyo2020 Olympics Neeraj Chopra makes a solid return, bettering his own National Record to 89.30m (NR, PB), a brilliant start to the season.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Neeraj Chopra has bettered his own Olympic Gold medal-winning throw (87.58 m) with a huge throw of 89.30 at Paavo Nurmi Games @Neeraj_chopra1 Neeraj Chopra has bettered his own Olympic Gold medal-winning throw (87.58 m) with a huge throw of 89.30 at Paavo Nurmi Games @Neeraj_chopra1

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir The golden boy has done it again! New national record. Great going #NeerajChopra The golden boy has done it again! New national record. Great going #NeerajChopra

RajyavardhanRathore



Our decorated olympian Neeraj Chopra sets a new national record. He finishes 2nd at Paavo Nurmi Games with a new personal best throw of 89.30m in Turku, Finland. Congratulations for winning 🥈. The nation is proud of you. Keep shining!

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 congratulations on the new record 🏻 🏻 🏻 #NeerajChopra Well done @Neeraj_chopra1 ! You set the bar higher each time you competecongratulations on the new record Well done @Neeraj_chopra1! You set the bar higher each time you compete 🇮🇳 congratulations on the new record 💪🏻👊🏻👍🏻 #NeerajChopra https://t.co/wKAOKpc82o

Aaditya Thackeray



Congrats



on rewriting your own national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games. Think we should get used to you achieving new milestones at each game! You seem to be the biggest competition to yourself 'Spear'heading India's records in the field of javelin throw!

