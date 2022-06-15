Neeraj Chopra shatters his own national record at Paavo Nurmi Games, Twitterati reacts

2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra made a remarkable return to the competitive world, shattering his own national record mark on Tuesday (June 14).
The 24-year-old hurled the spear to a distance of 89.30m in his second attempt to better his previous best of 88.07m, recorded last year at a domestic event in Patiala, Punjab.
Neeraj was in action in a star-studded track and field event at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.
The ace Indian javelin star finished second to win a silver medal behind Finland’s Oliver Helander who topped the men’s javelin event with a throw of 89.83m. However, Neeraj failed to achieve the 90m barrier in the competition on his return after a 10-month-long hiatus.
The golden boy last competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he scripted history by winning a gold medal after throwing a distance of 87.58m. Along the way he became the first ever track and field gold medallist representing India at the Olympics.
The Paavo Nurmi Games, a gold event on the World Athletics Continental Tour, is one of the most prestigious track-and-field championships outside of the Diamond League.
Neeraj Chopra's upcoming fixtures
Neeraj Chopra returned to the field for the first time since being crowned champion at the Tokyo Olympics. He has an action-packed second half of the year ahead of him, with several major events lined up.
After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Neeraj will be in action at the Diamond League in Stockholm on June 30.
He will then compete at the World Athletics Championships, which will take place between July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. It will be followed by the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG). The event is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.
Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra sets a new national record at Paavo Nurmi Games:
Wishes pored in as Neeraj shattered his own world record at the 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated Neeraj Chopra for bettering his own record.
Also read: India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra improves national record, but misses 90m club in Turku