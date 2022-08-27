Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2022 Zurich Diamond League Finals, secures 2023 World Championships berth

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra secured a berth for the 2022 Zurich Diamond League Finals, scheduled to take place on September 7-8, 2022.

Neeraj notched up his third career-best throw of 89.08m in his first attempt to finish first in the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League, also becoming the first ever Indian to win the Diamond League meet. Neeraj Chopra’s attempts were: 89.08m, 85.18m, -, X, -, 80.04m.

Not only that, but the 24-year-old also qualified for the 2023 World Championships. Neeraj efficiently breached the qualification mark in his first attempt at Lausanne, as it was set at 85.20m.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



becomes 1st Indian to win a



That's our Star Neeraj for you!!

Well done



📸 @matthewquine

1/1 NEERAJ IS BACK WITH A BANG!! @Neeraj_chopra1 becomes 1st Indian to win a #DiamondLeague Meet & claim the top spot at #LausanneDL with the best throw of 89.08mThat's our Star Neeraj for you!!Well done1/1 NEERAJ IS BACK WITH A BANG!! 💥@Neeraj_chopra1 becomes 1st Indian to win a #DiamondLeague Meet & claim the top spot at #LausanneDL with the best throw of 89.08mThat's our Star Neeraj for you!! Well done 👏📸 @matthewquine 1/1 https://t.co/C7PTWs1EIg

Neeraj also became the second Indian after Avinash Sable to secure direct qualification for the 2023 World Championships.

After four Diamond Leagues in 2022 — Doha, Stockholm, Silesia, and Lausanne, the final six javelin throwers automatically qualify for the Finals in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra, along with Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Julian Weber (Germany), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Leandro Ramos (Portugal), and Gailums Patriks (Latvia), have all qualified for the mega event in Zurich.

Diamond League qualifiers standings

The reigning world champion Peters' participation remains uncertain as he suffered injuries following an attack by crew members on a party boat in Grenada earlier this month. In that incident, the Javelin star was beaten up and then thrown off the boat.

Peters said in an affidavit:

“I have not been able to train since the incident due to the injuries I suffered. I have had to abandon the remainder of the 2022 season and it is still up in the air as to whether the injuries I suffered to my ankle and ribs would adversely affect my career in the long run.”

Neeraj Chopra elated after Lausanne Diamond League win

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra marked an incredible return to competitive action after missing the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury. The Indian star has been having a successful season and won the silver medal in the World Championships earlier this year.

Speaking after his win in the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra said:

“I am delighted with my result tonight. 89m is a great performance. I am specially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well.”

Inspire Institute of Sport @IIS_Vijayanagar



IIS athlete



He qualifies for the Diamond League final, in Zurich. HE'S DONE IT!IIS athlete #NeerajChopra becomes the FIRST EVER Indian to win at the Diamond League, finishing top of the pile at the #LausanneDL with a MASSIVE throw of 89.08m in his very first attemptHe qualifies for the Diamond League final, in Zurich. #CraftingVictories HE'S DONE IT!🇮🇳IIS athlete #NeerajChopra becomes the FIRST EVER Indian to win at the Diamond League, finishing top of the pile at the #LausanneDL with a MASSIVE throw of 89.08m in his very first attempt⚡️He qualifies for the Diamond League final, in Zurich. #CraftingVictories https://t.co/zbxbqrlWnD

Speaking about his comeback, Neeraj said:

“I had to skip Commonwealth Games due to injury and I was a bit nervous. Tonight has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high, with a strong performance in Zurich DL Final.”

At the start of the season, Chopra had stated his desire to breach the 90m mark. He came progressively close to achieving his goal in the first three tournaments of the season. However, the injury he suffered has set him back, it seems. Still, if conditions are in favour, he may finally cross the 90m barrier in Zurich.

Also read: "Roar of a Champion"- Twitter all praises as Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Diamond League meet

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat