New Delhi set to host U-23 Athletics Championships 

The first national U-23 Athletics Championships will now be held in New Delhi from September 27 to 29. The change in venue came after the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association was unable to hold the first U-23 Athletics Championships in Chennai.

The event was originally slated to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. However, due to a lack of confirmation from the state government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the host state pulled out of the event.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) then approached other state units regarding their interest and New Delhi emerged as the host.

Venue not clear for the U-23 Athletics Championships

However, according to sources, the U-23 Athletics Championships might not take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The track at the JLN Stadium has been re-laid and the track is yet to be certified for national use.

However, with the U-23 Athletics Championships approaching soon, quick approval and clearance to use the track from the competent authority is also on the cards.

This is the first time the Athletics Federation of India is conducting the U-23 Athletics Championships. This new tournament has been devised keeping the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in mind. This will help athletes work towards finishing on the Olympic podium – a pinnacle of the sport.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, athletes can register for the U-23 Athletics Championships through the AFI website. The last date to register for the competition is September 21.

All athletes who have met the entry standard for their respective events in the last three years are eligible to participate in the U-23 Athletics Championships. All COVID-19 prevention protocols as advised by the state and central governments will be followed at the U-23 Athletics Championships.

