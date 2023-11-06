New York City Marathon 2023 Results: Tamirat Tola sets course record in men's event, Hellen Obiri clinches women's race

The final marathon of the six world major marathons, the New York City Marathon was held on November 5, 2023. The 2023 New York City Marathon was the 52nd edition of the marathon. The route for the marathon began on Staten Island and took the runners through Manhattan before reaching the finish line in Central Park.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a new course record in the men's marathon by clocking an impressive 2:04:58. Another course record was broken by Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner in the women's wheelchair event.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya finished first in the women's category by clocking a spectacular 2:27:23. Marcel Hug of Switzerland topped the men's wheelchair event by recording a time of 1:25:29.

Results of the 2023 New York City Marathon

Hellen Obiri of Kenya reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the Women's Division of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York City.

The list of the top 10 finishers in each event at the 2023 New York City Marathon is given below.

Women:

1. Hellen Obiri (KEN) - 2:27:23

2. Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) - 2:27:29

3. Sharon Lokedi (KEN) - 2:27:33

4. Brigid Kosgei (KEN) - 2:27:45

5. Mary Ngugi (KEN) - 2:27:53

6. Viola Cheptoo (KEN) - 2:28:11

7. Edna Kiplagat (KEN) - 2:29:40

8. Kellyn Taylor (USA) - 2:29:48

9. Molly Huddle (USA) - 2:32:02

10. Fantu Zewude Jifar (ETH) - 2:34:10

Men:

1. Tamirat Tola (ETH) - 2:04:58 CR

2. Albert Korir (KEN) - 2:06:57

3. Shura Kitata (ETH) - 2:07:11

4. Abdi Nageeye (NED) - 2:10:21

5. Koen Naert (BEL) - 2:10:25

6. Maru Teferi (ISR) - 2:10:28

7. Iliass Aouani (ITA) - 2:10:54

8. Edward Cheserek (KEN) - 2:11:07

9. Jemal Yimer (ETH) - 2:11:31

10. Futsum Zienasellassie (USA) - 2:12:09

Women’s Wheelchair:

1. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) - 1:39:32 CR

2. Manuela Schar (SUI) - 1:47:54

3. Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 1:48:14

4. Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) - 1:49:34

5. Aline Dos Santos Rocha (BRA) - 1:53:25

6. Tatyana McFadden (USA) - 1:53:31

7. Madison de Rozario (AUS) - 1:53:47

8. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) - 1:59:19

9. Vanessa de Souza (BRA) - 1:59:51

10. Christie Dawes (AUS) - 1:59:55

Men’s Wheelchair:

1. Marcel Hug (SUI) - 1:25:29

2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) - 1:30:07

3. Jetze Plat (NED) - 1:34:22

4. Aaron Pike (USA) - 1:39:58

5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) - 1:40:01

6. Evan Correll (USA) - 1:40:06

7. Johnboy Smith (GBR) - 1:40:09

8. Patrick Monahan (IRL) - 1:40:14

9. Brian Siemann (USA) - 1:40:23

10. Simon Lawson (GBR) - 1:42:27