Nitendra Singh Rawat becomes fastest Indian to finish Boston Marathon

Indian runner Nitendra Singh Rawat rewrote the record books when he became the fastest Indian to finish the Boston Marathon on Monday (October 11). The Indian clocked 2:22.01s to finish the Boston Marathon in 31st position.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the Boston Marathon with a time of 2:09:51s. Nitendra Singh Rawat finished more than 11 minutes behind the winner.

Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu, who won the 2016 edition of the Boston Marathon, came second with a time of 2:10.37s while Berhanu’s compatriot Jemal Yimer finished third, clocking 2:10.38s.

It was also a day to remember for Nitendra Singh Rawat, who broke Anubhav Karmakar’s record of 2:46.34s, set in the 2019 edition of the Boston Marathon.

Nitendra Singh Rawat participated in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. In 2019, the Indian participated in the London Marathon, finishing 26th with a time of 2:15.59s.

Although Nitendra Singh Rawat was behind his personal best of 2:15.18s, set at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati, his effort was enough to rewrite the record books at the Boston Marathon.

Nitendra Singh Rawat was part of an elite field at the Boston Marathon

This was Nitendra Singh Rawat’s first race since his participation in the New Delhi National Marathon in March earlier this year. The Indian long-distance runner clocked 2:18.55s at the New Delhi National Marathon, finishing second.

The 35-year-old Nitendra Singh Rawat was part of an elite field at the Boston Marathon. He was one among the 45 male athletes while the women’s marathon had 46 participants.

It was a race to remember for winner Benson Kipruto. The Kenyan was part of the leading pack for almost 35kms after which he unleashed his fury. He dominated the next five kilometers and took an unassailable 37-second lead to emerge victorious.

In the women’s marathon, Kenya completed a clean sweep, with the top four runners coming from the African nation.

Diana Kipyokei surprised two-time world champion and favorite Edna Kiplagat with her first major victory. Diana clocked 2:24:45s while Edna Kiplagat, a former Boston and New York winner, finished in 2:25:09s. Mary Ngugi was third.

