"No one asked me to run" - Sha'carri Richardson reveals she was 'kicked out' of competing in 100m in recent competitions

Sha'carri Richardson has revealed that she was barred from competing in the 100m event in recent competitions.

Richardson grabbed the spotlight on Saturday, May 13, after sprinting to victory in the women's 200m of the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya. While her competitors tried their best to catch up to her, she didn't provide them with any chances as she surged forward to victory.

After putting on a successful performance in Doha during the 100m event of the Diamond League last week, Richardson carried her momentum to Nairobi.

After the completion of the 200m event in Kenya, she disclosed that she was kicked out of competing in the 100m in both Botswana and Kenya.

In a statement posted on the official Olympics website, the 23-year-old said:

"I got kicked out of the 100 in Botswana and also here in Kenya. I knew I had to do my best with the performance that I was allowed to run in. Despite what others may have gone on social media and said, no one asked me to run the 100. Therefore, I know I needed to do what I know to do about 200 and I’m blessed for it."

Richardson also took to social media recently to reveal the same.

"Like I stated I was kicked out of 100 besides Doha. So I'll not be competing in the 100, I will be running the 200," she said in an Instagram story.

The exact reason for Richardson being continuously sidelined from the 100m remains unknown.

Despite that, she has been putting in some incredible performances in recent weeks. She won the 200m at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya with a time of 22.07 seconds, after clinching victory in the 100m at the Diamond League event in Doha.

Sha'carri Richardson to compete in Los Angeles next

Sha'carri Richardson next 100m race will be in Los Angeles on May 27

Sha'carri Richardson, who has been at her competitive best recently, took to social media to state that her next 100m race will be in Los Angeles on May 27. She also stated that she will have an interactive session with fans in the City of Angels.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"Next 100 meter race I’ll be having will be in LA, May 27✨. I’ll be having another MEET & GREET May 23🍀!!! More info coming soon!! CANT WAIT 🥹🥹🥹!!"

Though she did not provide any more details on the same, she did state that more information will be revealed in the coming days.

