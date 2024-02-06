Noah Lyles' 2024 season kit revealed; 26-year-old to don apparel designed especially for Budapest World Championships winners

2023 world champion Noah Lyles recently made waves as he sported a new kit for the Olympic year at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

The Adidas athlete donned the new gold kit designed by the brand specifically for the 2023 World Athletics Championships (WAC) winners. The World Championship gold medalist three-peat winner embarked on the critical year with a stellar performance.

Lyles secured the top position in the men's 60m event by clocking an impressive time of 6.44 seconds at the 29th edition of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the track at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts, United States on Sunday, February 4.

Lyles shaved off 0.07 seconds to improve his previous personal best of 6.51 seconds, which he set at the same event last year. He left behind Ackeem Blake and Ronnie Baker, who clocked 6.45 and 6.54 seconds, respectively, to kick off the Olympic year. Lyles was seen wearing an Adidas gold kit.

Expand Tweet

The kit is specifically crafted for athletes who earned the 2023 WAC titles in their respective events. Lyles bagged three gold medals, including the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m in the Hungarian capital.

Alongside Lyles, Marco Arop, who secured the title for men's 800m, and Grant Holloway, who won the men's 110m hurdles, were also seen in the gold kits.

Noah Lyles fixes his gaze on securing all the Olympic medals he competes in at Paris

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 200m Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

After starting the Olympic year with a triumphant performance, Noah Lyles has firmly set the objective of securing gold medals in all the events he will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

Speaking to NBC Olympics and Paralympics in a post-race interview, the 26-year-old stated:

"I’m just thinking about in 2022 when I PR’D and I ran an American record. I’m thinking about last year when I PR’D at this meet and I became the three-time world champion. Now I am looking at another major PR. Guess what that means….We coming after everything.. All the Olympic medals. I don’t care who wants it. It’s mine."

Expand Tweet

Lyles secured a bronze medal in the 200m event at the 2020 Olympic Games. However, following his exceptional performances at the 2023 World Championships, the Diamond League series, and the 2024 opening race, he stands as an undeniable favorite to excel in multiple events in the French capital.