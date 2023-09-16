"Noah Lyles is doing his best to change that" - NBC producer on world champion's desire to surpass Usain Bolt's popularity and grow athletics

Noah Lyles has gained significant attention for his outstanding performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he showcased the potential to become the greatest sprinter of all time.

Usain Bolt, an undisputed icon in the realm of sprinting, set world records of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds in the 100m and 200m, respectively, during the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Bolt's career is widely regarded as legendary, as both of these world records still stand unbroken.

Lyles has showcased his potential by securing both the national and international titles. The American sprinter clinched a hat-trick of gold medals in Budapest, showing his dominance. Lyles clocked a spectacular 9.83 seconds in the 100m and 19.52 seconds in the 200m. Moreover, he ran the last leg in the 4x100m men's relay, guiding his team to the top position on the podium.

Jack Felling, the vice president and coordinating producer of original content for NBC Sports, acknowledged that Lyles is reshaping the dynamics in the world of athletics, where Usain Bolt stands as the most celebrated track athlete.

“We were in the age of Usain Bolt for a long time, and if I’m being honest, the most famous track athlete in the world today, it might still be Usain Bolt,” said Felling. “I think Noah’s doing his best to change that. He absolutely is a showman, he does want to grow the sport," Felling continued.

Lyles has joined the elite five-member club, which includes Bolt, Maurice Greene, Tyson Gay, and Justin Gatlin, who have achieved the remarkable feat of clinching gold in 100m and 200m events during the same championships.

Noah Lyles shattered Usain Bolt's record of most sub-20 timings

Before the world championships in Budapest, Noah Lyles disclosed his record-breaking goal of shattering Bolt's 200m record by clocking 19.10 seconds. Although Lyles did not achieve this, he has surpassed several other records set by Bolt.

In July 2023, the American sprinter broke Bolt's record for the most 200m races completed under 20 seconds at the London Diamond League. Bolt's total count of 200m under 20 seconds was 34 races, Lyles surpassed it with an astonishing 38 races.

Notably, Noah Lyles' average time for his top 30 career marks is 19.67 seconds, while Bolt's top 30 averages out to 19.69 seconds. Only 16 athletes in history have run under 19.67 seconds and just 8 athletes have achieved a sub-19.70 mark more than once. Bolt ran sub 19.70, 14 times in his entire career, whereas Lyles has achieved this feat 17 times, surpassing Bolt's record.

Lyles is set to compete next in the 2023 Diamond League final on home soil at Hayward Field in Eugene.