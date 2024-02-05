Noah Lyles clocks 60m personal best to win gold at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Reigning world champion of the 100 and 200m, Noah Lyles has begun his Olympic year with a bang. Racing in Boston at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the American clocked a 6.44 to clinch the win in the 60m, knocking 0.07 seconds off his personal best, and setting the world lead time for the event.

For Lyles, last year was one for the books, as he sprinted to three gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The 26-year-old walked away with the win in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, making him one of the few elite athletes to have claimed the revered treble.

His outing in Budapest also saw him become the first man since the legendary Usain Bolt to stand on the top step of the podium for the 100 and 200m races in the same World Championships.

Now, as the 2024 Olympics approach, Noah Lyles is back and seemingly better than ever. Before he heads to Paris though, the American has zeroed in on making the team for the World Indoor Championships, a feat he is yet to achieve.

When asked by the media after the race if the Glasgow World Indoor Championships were on the agenda for him now, Lyles replied:

“It's definitely on the agenda, it was on the agenda earlier, but I just solidified that I'm going to be going. That's the only team I haven't made.”

With the way he raced in Boston, it certainly looks likely that Noah Lyles will don the American team apparel in Glasgow come March.

Noah Lyles sets sights on historic 2024

Alongside being a force to be reckoned with on track, Noah Lyles has made a name for himself with his off-track persona as well.

Well known for his vibrant personality, fresh approach, and seemingly outlandish claims, the American made headlines last year when he declared that he intended to win four golds at the Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old’s chosen events included the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and the 4x400m relay, the last of which is an event that he has never competed in on the international stage.

While many were skeptical of his claims, Lyles is only doubling down on his intentions as the Olympics approach.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records. If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again,” he told the media after the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.