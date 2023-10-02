Noah Lyles congratulates Hobbs Kessler on breaking road mile world record

Noah Lyles praised his compatriot Hobbs Kessler for his outstanding performance at the Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia. Kessler, who entered professional running straight out of high school, set a new world record recently by winning the men's road mile world title.

Kessler outpaced a formidable field of competitors, posting a time of 3:56.13, shattering the previous world record of 4:01.21, established by fellow American Sam Prakel in April 2023. The victory also marked Kessler as the inaugural world champion in the road race, an event introduced this year. He narrowly bested Great Britain's Callum Elson, who secured silver in 3:56.41, and Prakel, who claimed bronze with a time of 3:56.43.

To celebrate Kessler's historic achievement, Noah Lyles, a six-time world champion and the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist in the 200m, took to social media to extend his wishes to the 20-year-old.

"Congratulations, @hobbs_kessler, for becoming a World Champion and World Record Holder in the Road Mile," Lyles wrote on X.

“I can't thank you enough!” - Noah Lyles thanks His fans for reaching 800,000 YouTube Subscribers

Noah Lyles has achieved a significant milestone on his YouTube channel, where he shares insights into his training, races, and lifestyle. With over 800,000 subscribers, Noah Lyles stands as one of the most popular athletes on the platform.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation, he took to Instagram to thank his fans. Lyles started his YouTube journey in 2017, offering a diverse range of content in more than 300 videos.

His channel delves into various aspects of his life, including workouts, nutrition, recovery, travel, music, fashion, and gaming. Notably, he features his family, friends, and fellow athletes in some of his videos.

Noah Lyles' channel has amassed over 40 million views, with some of the most well-received content, including his reactions to winning the 2019 world title, behind-the-scenes footage from the Tokyo Olympics, and collaborations with Dude Perfect.

To commemorate surpassing 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, Lyles shared a series of photos on Instagram. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude:

"THANK YOU ALL FOR 800,043 SUBSCRIBERS! P.S. Check out the last photo—it's a stadium with a capacity of 80,012 people. That means even if every single one of you showed up to see me race, we'd still be short on seats. I can't thank you enough! Link to the channel in my bio!"

The last image he mentioned was at the Stade de France in Paris, where he won his third gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships. He also won gold in the 100m and 200m events at the same event, becoming the first athlete since Usain Bolt in 2015 to capture the sprint trifecta at a World Championship.