Noah Lyles congratulates Lionel Messi on 8th Ballon d'Or win

Noah Lyles took it to his official Instagram handle to congratulate Lionel Messi for winning his eighth Ballon d’Or.

Noah Lyles shared a post of Adidas where Messi is seen wearing eight rings that defines the number of Ballon d’Or awards the Inter Miami star has clinched in his career.

Lyles congratulates Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi bagged the 2023 Ballon d'Or, triumphing over Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentinian star was honored with the award during the 67th annual Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on October 30. In a historical turn, the award was granted based on his achievements throughout the 2022-23 season, deviating from its traditional association with the calendar year.

Lionel Messi gave exceptional performances for both his club and country. The 36-year-old scored 21 goals and contributed 20 assists in 41 matches across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). These impressive numbers greatly contributed to PSG's success as they claimed the Ligue 1 title.

Messi then joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent during the summer. There, he found success with the Herons as well. He scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 14 appearances, which helped the club to win its first-ever Leagues Cup.

He also led his national team Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar and ended up as the winner of the tournament. He scored seven goals, including two goals in the final against France, and grabbed the Golden Ball for the second time in his career.

Messi now has eight Ballon d’Or awards, which is the most by any player in football history.

Noah Lyles eyeing to break 4x200m relay world record at 2024 World Athletics Relays

Noah Lyles, along with teammates Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek, is eyeing to break the 4x200m relay world record at the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays is scheduled to be held in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 4-5. Currently, Jamaica holds the world record in the men's 4x200m relay race with a time of 1:18.63. The United States team is in second place with a time of 1:18.68, achieved in 1994.

Noah Lyles secured his first gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the men's 100m race, registering an impressive time of 9.83 seconds. Maintaining his victorious momentum, he subsequently claimed another gold medal in the men's 200m race with a noteworthy time of 19.52 seconds.

The 26-year-old American sprinter’s third gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships came in the men's 4x100m relay event.