Noah Lyles discloses his record-breaking target ahead of the 2023 World Championships

The American sprinter, Noah Lyles, revealed his historic goal of shattering records at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

He sets his sight on breaking Usain Bolt's record of 19.19 seconds in 200m. He aims to shatter the record by running in 19.10 seconds. Lyles intends at running 100m in 9:65 seconds which will make him the second-fastest man only after Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds.

The 26-year-old took to social media to post a picture of his target:

"I will run 9.65 19.10", He wrote.

"They say if they don't know your dreams then they can't shoot them down", Lyles wrote. "But I have always been more of a guy who loves to hear the screams from the heaters, got a nice ring to it", he continued.

Lyles' best timing of 200m is 19.31 seconds, behind Bolt's 19.19 seconds and Yohan Blake's 19.26 seconds. If Lyles runs his 200m in 19.10 seconds, he will shatter Bolt's records, which stood still for 14 years.

The three-times world champion will be competing in men's 100m along with Fred Kerley, Cravont Charleston, and Christian Coleman. He would be competing to defend his title in the 200m event along with Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek. He will also compete in the 4x100m relay along with Brandon Carnes, JT Smith, and Kendal Williams.

Noah Lyles getting ready ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships and more

Noah Lyles after winning gold in men's 200m final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene

Noah Lyles has been training and giving great performances this year ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. But fans are about to witness a brand new look for Lyles in Budapest.

for the @wabudapest23!



His prep includes an aerodynamic hairstyle , an exciting new celebration 🥳, and a unique nail design



200m reigning world champion Noah Lyles is gearing up for the @wabudapest23!
His prep includes an aerodynamic hairstyle, an exciting new celebration 🥳, and a unique nail design

Lyles will be seen donning a new aerodynamic hairstyle, which will help reduce the timing by minimizing wind resistance. He will also visit his 16-year-old nail technician in Clermont, Florida, and will be seen sporting a unique design in the World Championships.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist also plans to showcase his new post-race celebration to mark his victory.

Lyles, a three-times world champion and an Olympic medalist, also announced an exciting update for the fans. NBC will be releasing a docuseries on the sprinter's journey named " Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project" in August - September. The docuseries will have two parts showcasing Lyles' life behind the alluring athletic world and his training for the 2024 Paris Olympics.