Noah Lyles: "Every event I touch, a world record needs to be broken"

The American favorite sprinter Noah Lyles recently expressed his intention to break multiple world records.

The 26-year-old has never been shy to announce his goals. At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, he displayed his phenomenal athletics prowess by clinching three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.

Even before the 2023 WAC, the sprinter had set his sights on breaking Usain Bolt's 200m record. Now, with only six months ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lyles aims to break the world records of all the events he competes in. During an interview with the World Athletics: Inside Track, he disclosed his world record-breaking goal, saying:

"Every event I touch a world record needs to be broken. I get to choose the time so stop asking me."

Maintaining an unbroken series of the 200m event, he confidently said that his only rival is himself.

"I'm not really losing 200 so I guess myself," he said.

Further, on being asked about his driving force and role model behind his remarkable success, Lyles mentioned his mother.

"I would say my mom is my biggest role model. She's by far done the most sacrifice for me to be in the position that I am today. So she's definitely my biggest role model," Lyles stated.

"I have a lot of highlights" - Noah Lyles on how his life changed after the 2023 World Championships

Noah Lyles on stage during the OMEGA panel discussion with Olympic ambassadors at The Planet OMEGA exhibition launch in New York City.

For spectacularly winning three gold medals in the Hungarian capital, Noah Lyles was glorified with multiple awards and honors, including the World Athlete of the Year title.

He was invited to attend the NFL clash between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. The sprinter walked to the center of the MetLife Stadium and raised his gold medals in front of 82,104 spectators.

Following the end of the 2023 season, Noah Lyles embarked on a vacation in Jamaica along with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield. Both were seen having a great time as they drove a dirt bike and were soaked in the sun at the Dunn River waterfall. Lyles expressed his genuine delight at being recognized for his exceptional feats and said (via an interview with the World Athletics: Inside Track):

"I have a lot of highlights. I mean going to the Jets game and them announcing I was the fastest man in the world that was really cool as well. Going to Jamaica for vacation and everybody actually knowing who I was, that was weird but really cool."