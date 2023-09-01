Noah Lyles' and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield pose at Zurich Diamond League red carpet

Three-time world champion Noah Lyles is dating Junelle Bromfield, a Jamaican athlete. The two athletes were seen together on the red carpet for the Zurich Diamond League.

Lyles and Bromfield are often seen posting pictures and videos of themselves on their social media accounts. The 25-year-old Bromfield specializes in 4x400m relay. She won a bronze medal in the women's 4x400m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Jamaican athlete also won a gold medal at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in the 4x400m relay held in Belgrade, Serbia. Bromfield also won a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and a silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, in the same event.

She recently took to her Instagram profile to share their mirror selfie from Zurich.

"Behind almost all my selfies is Noah telling me to wipe my camera," she wrote.

Junelle Bromfield posted a story on Instagram

Bromfield also posted a picture of them together in Zurich. The couple looked amazing in their classy outfits.

"Him & I," she captioned.

"Will take over the world," Lyles wrote in the comment section.

In Budapest, Bromfield was present at the National Athletics Centre supporting Lyles and was spotted celebrating after his victory in the men's 100m event. Lyles gave her a hug while surrounded by the crowd.

Noah Lyles joined the four-member club after winning a troika of gold medals at the World Athletics Championships 2023

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Noah Lyles has become the fourth athlete to achieve a troika of gold medals at the world championships after Maurice Greene, Tyson Gay, and Usain Bolt.

Maurice Greene was the first athlete to win the triple gold in the 1999 World Championships in Athletics in Seville, Spain.

Tyson Gay earned the triple gold at the 2007 World Championships in Athletics in Osaka, Japan. He flared up in the 100m with a time of 9.85 seconds and in the 200m in 19.76 seconds. He completed the threesome by winning the men's 4x100m relay along with Darvis Patton, Wallace Spearmon, and Leroy Dixon.

Usain Bolt achieved the troika of gold medals at the World Championships thrice, in the years 2009, 2013, and 2015. He won the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m in all three world championships. In 2009, he shattered the long-standing world records of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds in 100m and 200m, respectively.

Noah Lyles won the 100m with a time of 9.83 seconds. He topped the final's lineup for 200m by running in 19.52 seconds and leaving fellow Team USA athlete, Erriyon Knighton behind.

Team USA won the men's 4x100m relay event with Lyles, Knighton, Fred Kerley, and Brandon Carnes. Lyles ran the anchor leg and led the team to the top position on the podium.