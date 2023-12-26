Noah Lyles and girlfriend Junelle Bromfield win family game for second straight year

American athlete Noah Lyles shared the news of winning a family game for the second consecutive time, with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield, on the occasion of Christmas. The 26-year-old celebrated the victory on his social media by sharing pictures of the same. Moreover, Lyles shared interesting details about how he won a fun game with his girlfriend.

Lyles revealed that he and Bromfield won the “gingerbread house competition” for the second time in a row. The sprinter has been dating the Jamaican track and field athlete for a year. Initially, they made headlines after Bromfield was spotted cheering for Noah Lyles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Moreover, Junelle Bromfield has been frequently spotted rooting for Lyles.

Similarly, the duo won their family’s gingerbread house competition by building a beautiful house out of the main ingredient, gingerbread. Sharing the news with his fans he wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter),

“For the second year in a row me and Junelle have won the Family gingerbread house competition”

Lyles also shared his experience of making the gingerbread at home, alongside Bromfield, in the comment section. He shared a video of the beautiful house that read the disclaimer,

“We are the 2x family Gingerbread Champions”

Moreover, Lyles captioned the video as:

"Burned our fingers for it and everything," he wrote.

Instances when Junelle Bromfield complimented Noah Lyles

Athletics - Commonwealth Games: Day 6

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield appear to be a power couple to their fans. Going by their videos and pictures on social media, they seem to enjoy a couple of things together. For example, Lyles is often seen shaking his legs on Jamaican tracks with his girlfriend. Recently, they also shared a fun video of them dancing in a well-choreographed video.

Bromfield was supremely elated after Lyles won the Athlete of the Year honor by World Athletics on December 12. She even accompanied the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist at the award ceremony. Bromfield expressed her happiness for Lyles by sharing a picture with him from the event on her Instagram. The 25-year-old captioned it,

"I’m so happy to be sharing these moments with you ❤️. Congratulations Baby ‼️🏆. P.S @bootlegrocstar everybody loved this look🔥🔥"

Lyles was recognized for the title after he won three gold medals at the world championships. He bagged gold in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay races. Nevertheless, by winning the title, the athlete became the first American to win a Male Athlete of the Year since decathlete Ashton Eaton in 2015.