Noah Lyles sets sight on 60m event at World Indoor Championships 2024

After exhibiting exceptional athleticism at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Noah Lyles is now aiming to win the 60m event at the upcoming World Indoor Championships.

The 2024 World Indoor Championships is scheduled to be held at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom, from March 1 to 3, 2024.

Lyles has never been shy of disclosing his goals. After revealing his record-breaking goals for the 2023 WAC in Hungary, he candidly shared his goal of securing the World Indoor Champion title in 60m.

During a recent interview, he admitted his intention of winning a gold medal. Lyles will be seen competing in a star-studded lineup, including Trayvon Bromell, two-time World Indoor Championships medalist - Christian Coleman, and Fred Kerley, who will be competing in the 60m for the first time.

"The goal is to win the World Championships Indoor…60m. I think Fred said he wants to run his first 60m," Lyles stated.

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles has had a remarkable 2023 season, securing three gold medals in the 2023 WAC, including the men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. His victory time of 9.83 seconds in the 100m marked the world lead.

After his 2023 Championship exploits, he entered the prestigious five-member club, which features Maurice Greene, Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, and Justin Gatlin, securing two gold medals at a single world championship.

"Need to push them back into track meets" - Noah Lyles on the growing stature of the sport

Noah Lyles celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's 200m Final during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles has never been shy of putting on a show at meets for the spectators with his unique appearance, hairstyle, and sometimes fashionable nails. In many instances, he has been seen making an entrance to the track on background music.

According to the American sensational sprinter, these elements attract spectators and will eventually contribute to the growth of the sport.

“Where are we going to push people? We need to push them back into track meets, get the energy and they’ll be like, 'Oh, I want to be there for that moment!'

"When people come to see me, they get excited because they know a special moment is going to happen. Whether the time is fast or not, it doesn’t matter because they know when they come to a track event I’m at, it’s going to be electric," Noah Lyles said during an interview with Olympics.com.