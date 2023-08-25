Noah Lyles vs Usain Bolt: Who ran the fastest 100m race at Athletics Championships? 

American track-and-field sprinter Noah Lyles won the gold in the men's 100 meters at the recent World Athletics Championships, held in Budapest, Hungary. His outstanding performance saw him ticking a time of 9.83 seconds, building the stage for a comparison with the well-known master in his art, Usain Bolt, the fastest man on Earth.

Usain Bolt's name is synonymous with speed, having world records in both the men's 100 meters and 200 meters. His amazing records of 9.58 seconds in the 100 meters and 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters were made during the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, and they have stood stagnant and unaffected for years.

Noah Lyles, a 26-year-old American sprinter, has been on a mission to fill the big gap left by Bolt's retirement. His recent gold-winning 100m sprint at the 2023 World Athletics Championships was his personal best. The win celebrated his fourth successive win in this event for the United States.

Beyond the track, Lyles has been a pivotal player in efforts to popularize and rejuvenate the sport of track and field. In a recent interview, he stressed the need for adequate marketing and a more fun-filled approach to the sport. Lyles acknowledges that there are numerous stories and angles within track and field that deserve greater honor and exposure.

Noah Lyles still aims to break Usain Bolt's world record

Looking ahead, Lyles has set his eyes on shattering Usain Bolt's 2009 world record of 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters. He is confident in achieving the task.

While Lyles' 100m time of 9.83 seconds is outstanding and positions among the best in history, Usain Bolt's record-setting 9.58 seconds still affirms as the top benchmark. It's a demonstration of the ongoing legacy of the Jamaican sprinting great.