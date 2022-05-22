Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah wins JAAA Jubilee series meeting in Kingston

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched the 100m title in style at the JAAA Jubilee Series at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday (May 21).

The 29-year-old made a phenomenal comeback to win the race in 10.94s (-1.8 m/s). A few days ago, she opted out of the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. Her management agency had informed that Thompson-Herah sensed some kind of discomfort during her training.

Speaking about her 100m victory to the media, Elaine Thompson-Herah cited a sore rotator cuff as the reason for her withdrawal from the Diamond League.

"We all face our challenges and I am not 100 percent fit and I think it was the best decision not to travel. We decided to test it here and it felt better than it did a few days ago. I am happy for the 10.94 seconds, I will just continue to work on my weak area."

However, in Elaine Thompson-Herah's absence, Britain's 200m World Champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched the women's 100m victory in 11.11s, edging out Jamaica's Shericka Jackson at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. Meanwhile, Briton Daryll Neita settled for bronze after clocking 11.14s.

After her win in overcast conditions, Asher-Smith said:

"I could have done a few things differently... but I'm very happy to win in this temperature and against this field."

Youngster Oblique Seville wins in men's category

The 21-year-old Olympian Oblique Seville swept the men's 100m title at the JAAA Jubilee meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Seville attained a personal best performance of 9.86s (Wind-Legal) to win the men's event, bettering his 10.00s, which he had achieved earlier this season.

With the win, the 21-year-old became the sixth fastest Jamaican man ever in 100m. Seville trains under legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's former coach Glen Mills.

Seville is currently placed sixth behind Usain Bolt (9.58s), Yohan Blake (9.69s), Asafa Powell (9.72s), Nesta Carter (9.78s), and Steve Mullings (9.8s), among the Jamaican sprinters.

