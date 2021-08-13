Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to compete in Paris Diamond League on August 28

After Tokyo, it is time for Neeraj Chopra to conquer Paris. Three weeks after becoming an Olympic champion, the javelin thrower will now be in action at the Charlety Stadium on Saturday, August 28 for the Paris Diamond League.
Neeraj Chopra, who recently gained a whopping 14 places to climb to the second spot in the men’s javelin throw world rankings, will be the favorite to finish at the top of the podium.
The Haryana-born athlete created history in Tokyo after sending the spear to 87.58m to clinch India’s maiden Olympic gold medal in athletics.
Neeraj Chopra's main challenger, World No. 1 Johannes Vetter had a disastrous Olympics. Dubbed as the gold medal favorite, the German finished a lowly ninth in the final. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Vetter will return to action in Paris.
In addition to Neeraj Chopra, many other Olympic champions and medallists will also be in action at the Paris Diamond League.
At what time will Neeraj Chopra be in action?
Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 4:45 pm local time. In India, the event will begin at 8:15 pm. The complete list of his challengers is yet to be released.
Event Timings of Paris Diamond League 2021
(Timings in local time)
14:30 – Women’s High Jump
15:02 – Women’s Discus
15:27 – Men’s Pole Vault
16:03 - 400m Hurdles Women
16:14 - 200m Men
16:19 - Triple Jump Men
16:21 - 3000 / 5000m Women
16:39 - 100m Women
16:45 - Men's Javelin
16:55 - 800m Men
17:05 - 400m Women
17:21 - 100m Hurdles Women
17:34 - 3000m Steeplechase Men
17:53 - 110m Hurdles Men
Live Streaming Details of Paris Diamond League 2021
Qatar: AlKass Sports Channel
India: Wanda Diamond League Youtube/ Facebook
Canada: CBC
Australia: Fox Sports
USA: NBC Sports
United Kingdom: BBC
Caribbean Islands: Flow Sports
Africa: Supersport, Canal+