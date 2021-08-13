Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to compete in Paris Diamond League on August 28

After Tokyo, it is time for Neeraj Chopra to conquer Paris. Three weeks after becoming an Olympic champion, the javelin thrower will now be in action at the Charlety Stadium on Saturday, August 28 for the Paris Diamond League.

Neeraj Chopra, who recently gained a whopping 14 places to climb to the second spot in the men’s javelin throw world rankings, will be the favorite to finish at the top of the podium.

The Haryana-born athlete created history in Tokyo after sending the spear to 87.58m to clinch India’s maiden Olympic gold medal in athletics.

Neeraj Chopra's main challenger, World No. 1 Johannes Vetter had a disastrous Olympics. Dubbed as the gold medal favorite, the German finished a lowly ninth in the final. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Vetter will return to action in Paris.

READ: Star-studded lineup to enthral at Eugene Diamond League

In addition to Neeraj Chopra, many other Olympic champions and medallists will also be in action at the Paris Diamond League.

At what time will Neeraj Chopra be in action?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 4:45 pm local time. In India, the event will begin at 8:15 pm. The complete list of his challengers is yet to be released.

Event Timings of Paris Diamond League 2021

(Timings in local time)

14:30 – Women’s High Jump

15:02 – Women’s Discus

15:27 – Men’s Pole Vault

16:03 - 400m Hurdles Women

16:14 - 200m Men

16:19 - Triple Jump Men

16:21 - 3000 / 5000m Women

16:39 - 100m Women

16:45 - Men's Javelin

16:55 - 800m Men

17:05 - 400m Women

17:21 - 100m Hurdles Women

17:34 - 3000m Steeplechase Men

17:53 - 110m Hurdles Men

Read: Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge becomes third runner in history to win back-to-back Olympic marathons

Live Streaming Details of Paris Diamond League 2021

Qatar: AlKass Sports Channel

India: Wanda Diamond League Youtube/ Facebook

Canada: CBC

Australia: Fox Sports

USA: NBC Sports

United Kingdom: BBC

Caribbean Islands: Flow Sports

Africa: Supersport, Canal+

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee